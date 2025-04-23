Music

King Kayak Releases 'Oh Mama' Music Video

#BOSSIPSounds: King Kayak Celebrates His Grenadian Roots, Releases ‘Oh Mama’ Music Video

Published on April 23, 2025

In #BOSSIPSounds news…

From dancing on the world’s biggest stages to the studio, rising star King Kayak is stepping into the spotlight, and he’s bringing his Carriacou, Grenada, roots with him.

The professional dancer-turned-recording-artist, born Wendell Bullen, just dropped his latest single and music video, “Oh Mama.”

King Kyak
Source: Oh Mama

The Caribbean-infused track, produced by Shocktraderz, blends infectious rhythm with feel-good vibes, delivering a sonic experience he thinks will be perfect for your summer playlist.

Creating “Oh Mama” was all about good vibes—bringing people together through rhythm, movement, and pure energy,” King Kayak said in a statement to BOSSIP. “Releasing this music video feels like a full-circle moment, especially after the incredible experience of performing at the Super Bowl. I’m beyond grateful for the support and can’t wait for the world to feel the energy we put into this.”

That full-circle moment comes just months after King Kayak’s history-making performance during Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, where he became the first Grenadian dancer to ever grace the iconic stage.

A trained dancer with a résumé that includes dancing for Janet Jackson, Ne-Yo, Nicki Minaj, and Koffee, Kayak has always turned heads with his movement, but now, he’s turning ears with his sound.

The “Oh Mama” video is a vibrant celebration of culture and charisma and a visual tribute to Grenada, the small island that raised him and continues to shape his art.

With other tracks like “Xtra Xtra,” “Party All Night,” “Debonair,” “Bumpa,” and his debut single, “Handle It,” King Kayak is building a discography that’s as danceable as it is dynamic.

As he puts it:

“I’m beyond grateful for the support and can’t wait for the world to feel the energy we put into this.”

Are YOU checking out King Kayak???

Artist Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imkingkayak 

Dance Instagram: www.instagram.com/kingkayakworlddance  

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@KingKayak 

X/Twitter: www.twitter.com/imkingkayak 

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@kingkayak

Facebook: www.facebook.com/kingkayak 

Official Website: https://www.kingkayakworld.net/ 

