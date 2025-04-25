Savor The City: Chef Jernard Raises A Glass To Black Legacy At Uncle Nearest Distillery

From Tennessee soil to global spirits, this week’s episode pours legacy neat.

This week on Savor The City, Chef Jernard heads to Shelbyville, Tennessee, to visit the celebrated Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Distillery, home of a billion-dollar brand rooted in Black excellence and real storytelling.

He’s greeted by CEO and founder Fawn Weaver, whose mission is to preserve the name and legacy of Nearest Green. Green is the formerly enslaved master distiller who taught Jack Daniel everything he knew. The tour is more than a walk-through; it’s a lesson in culture, credit, and Black reclamation.

Walking Through Legacy, One Pour At A Time

Inside the tasting room, Chef J is visibly moved by the energy of the space. Lining the walls are handwritten notes and portraits of team members, each one sharing how they want to be remembered. It’s more about people than the whiskey.

“They tell the story. They’re telling them with so much excitement and power,” Chef Jernard reflects.

It’s in these small but intentional moments that you feel what this brand really stands for: honoring the people behind the process.

‘Representation Prevents Mistakes’

As they walk the grounds, Weaver drops facts and insight.

“You have all these companies that keep getting into trouble for marketing campaigns,” she says. “Because whoever it is that they’re trying to target is not at the table. If they were, they would tell them, ‘Don’t do that.’”

She explains that even small acts of misnaming can be harmful, especially when done in the name of misplaced “respect.”

“It’s like people who call Nearest ‘Nathan,’” she explains. “I know you think you’re doing that for respect. But many believe ‘Nathan’ was the name of his slave owner. On the other side, you had Nathan Bedford Forrest: the first Grand Wizard of the KKK. That’s why Nearest would’ve been known as ‘Nathan.'”

The message is clear: we need to be a part of the storytelling.

A Distillery That Doubles As A Destination

Affectionately nicknamed “Malt Disney,” the Nearest Green Distillery is more than a production space—it’s one of the most-visited distilleries in the U.S. and a symbol of what happens when heritage meets innovation. From the Nearest Green School of Distilling to state-of-the-art facilities, the site stands as a celebration of what Black ownership looks like when it’s fully resourced and unrestricted.

But Weaver’s vision is about building with purpose, and thinking about the bigger picture.

“Reach us. But don’t just keep it with us—expand,” she says. “That’s how we’re going to make sure that we don’t have to keep selling our companies.”

A Toast Worth Clinking For

After a conversation that’s equal parts history lesson and heart-to-heart, Chef Jernard does what we all want to do and raises a glass.

“You’ve been giving me so much history today,” he says with a smile. “You know what I would love to do right now? Taste some Uncle Nearest.”

“Yes,” Weaver replies. “I was hoping you’d say that.”

Through clinks and cheers, the show ends with Chef Jernard describing his taste test as “awesome.”

Take an exclusive look below!

About Chef Jenard’s Savor The City

Get ready to embark on a flavorful adventure with Savor The City, the exciting new lifestyle series hosted by celebrity chef Jernard Wells!

Inspired by the historic Green Book, the show is your passport to exploring the rich tapestry of Black culture across America and beyond.



Join Chef Jernard on TV One as he breaks bread with special guests, uncovers hidden gems, and indulges in everything from street eats to five-star feasts at top Black-owned restaurants.



Each episode offers a VIP experience through vibrant cities, spotlighting the people, places, and plates that make each stop unforgettable. From soulful stories to mouth-watering meals, Savor The City invites you to discover culture, community, and cuisine, one bite at a time. #SavorTheCity



New episodes drop every Thursday at 8 p.m./7 p.m. Central. We’ll be back next Friday to recap more Black-owned excellence—same time, new plate.

Catch the full episode of Savor the City, now streaming on TV One Digital. New episodes drop every Thursday at 8p.m./7c. Recap returns next Friday—same time, same plate.