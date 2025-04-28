Caresha Clapback: Yung Miami Insists Shedeur Sanders Draft Party Attendance Is Nothing More Than ‘Supporting Your Ppl’

After showing so much support for Shedeur Sanders during the NFL draft process, Yung Miami is setting the record straight about their relationship.

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Dustin Bradford

The City Girls rapper was eager to shut down the rumors linking her to NFL rookie Shedeur Sanders, which came after the pair was spotted together at his draft celebration in Dallas over the weekend.

After publicly congratulating Shedeur and the entire Sanders family on the Colorado quarterback being drafted, Miami posed photos with Shedeur at his Hyde & Seek party, where he celebrated being picked 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns. Knowing just how much money NFL players make throughout their careers, there were multiple social media users suggesting Yung Miami was making moves on the young baller before the ink on his contract dried. But in response, the rapper scoffed at these rumors, insisting a lot of folks simply don’t know what it’s like to support your people.

“Caresha making it sooo obvious girl lol the ink ain’t even dried yet 😭,” one fan wrote on X, posting screenshots of the multiple tweets and reposts Miami sent out in celebration of Sanders. Not long after, the rapper retweeted the fan, writing, “Yall b***hes don’t know what ‘Supporting your ppl’ look like!!!! Everything ain’t d**k & p***y!!!!!”

So, while Caresha didn’t exactly shut down the relationship rumors, she did seem offended by the implication that her support couldn’t be based on anything other than a romantic connection.

After that, Yung Miami’s replies were filled with people pointing to her past, insisting there’s a reason so many fans thought her support for Shedeur was likely transactional. She took the time to respond to a few of the comments, asking for proof from these fans claiming she has a particular reputation.

“I mean, with you it usually is…But ok,” one fan wrote, to which Caresha replied, “Name em…..”

“Another replied, “You are a wh**e that’s why everyone is worried,” which prompted Miami to ask for proof, inquiring: “Name 3 n****s I been with….”

She wrapped up the dialogue by tweeting, “I can never go from a shark to Nemo yall b***s slow!.”

While it’s not exactly clear what Caresha meant by this, it seemed like she was implying that she wouldn’t want to get involved with someone so young and new to the industry, like Sanders. Case closed!