Yeehaw Yoncé Kicks Off The Cowboy Carter Tour, SWEET ☆ HONEY ☆ BUCKIIN’ Blue Ivy Eviscerates 8 Counts, Country Cutie Rumi Spaghetti Western Wrangles Hearts

Giddy up, it’s Cowboy Carter time!

Source: Alex Slitz

Beyoncé’s hootin’ hollering, hoe-down of a Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour kicked off Monday with stunning visuals, a high-flying horseshoe, and Bey’s beautiful “Black(BIIRD)” babies Blue and Rumi joining her onstage.

The concert kicked off with a bang, transforming Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium into a spectacle of sound, soul, and legacy.

Thirteen-year-old Blue Ivy made her return to the stage, commanding the crowd while dancing to “America Has a Problem.” The Carter kid wowed the crowd while boom-kacking front and center, holding her own while Beyoncé beamed with pride just steps away.

Blue also caught the attention of her aunt Solange, who gleefully tweeted, “TT’s babbyyyyyy killing sh*tttt.”

At one point, she even had a solo dance break to her mom and dad’s collab, “Deja Vu,” that transfixed the crowd.

Get it, Blue!

Rumi Carter Makes Her Onstage Debut During The ‘Cowboy Carter Tour’

Later, in a surprise that spaghetti western wrangled the BeyHive’s hearts, 7-year-old Rumi Carter made her onstage debut during “Protector.”

Beyoncé belted out lyrics like “Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector,” while Rumi excitedly waved to the crowd.

The country cutie then got in formation to perform choreography alongside mama Bey and big sister Blue, before enveloping her mom in a hug and joyously waving again.

Purely precious!

This tour marks Beyoncé’s latest career milestone: a 32-date stadium takeover across nine cities in the U.S. and Europe.

She’s already making history, becoming the artist with the most performances ever scheduled at SoFi Stadium, and from the looks of it, fans are gonna have a hootenanny of a good time!

Are YOU checking out the Cowboy Carter tour?

Tell us in the comments what city you’re seeing Bey in!