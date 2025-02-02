SWEET ☆ HONEY ☆ BUCKIIN’ Blessings: Beyoncé Causes A Rootin’ Tootin’ Ruckus After Announcing Her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour

Saddle up! After weeks of teasing, Beyoncé officially announced her Cowboy Carter tour!

On Feb. 2, Yeehaw Yoncé sent timelines into a tizzy when she revealed via Instagram that she’s hitting the road for the Cowboy Carter Tour.

In the IG clip, a sign hovers over a desert landscape, glowing in the night sky as it repeatedly flashes COWBOY CARTER TOUR in bold, illuminated letters. An eerie electrical hum and gusts of wind set the tone for the Western-themed reveal.

Beyoncé then followed up with a second post featuring an up-close shot of her striking bleached eyebrows, platinum braids, and a fierce red lip against a deep black background, mirroring the promotional aesthetic of Cowboy Carter, captioned “COWBOY CARTER TOUR 2025.”

To officially mark the moment, Beyoncé also updated her Instagram profile picture to the same photo.

Just before Bey’s announcement, Netflix got in on the action around midnight by sharing a snippet of Bey’s performance on Instagram, captioned, “tonight seems like the perfect night to rewatch Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix.”

Beyoncé initially teased her Cowboy Carter tour after her Christmas Day NFL Halftime performance hosted on the streaming service.

In the show’s aftermath, Beyoncé released a cryptic 15-second teaser that cut to black. It showed the date 1.14.25 and the caption, “Look at that horse,” a nod to her track “Sweet Honey Buckiin.”

However, as previously reported, the reveal was briefly delayed out of respect for those impacted by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, and her BeyGOOD foundation donated $2.5 million to relief efforts.

Beyoncé Fans React To Cowboy Carter Tour News

As you can imagine, the BeyHive has lotssss to say about Bey’s tour announcement, see some of the rootin’ tootin’ ruckus below!

Will YOU be buying Cowboy Carter tour tickets???