Speedy Sweeties Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield Talk Love & Their Forthcoming 100-Meter Matrimony With ‘The Knot’

Olympic medalists Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield will be heading down the aisle soon, and the speedy sweeties spoke about their excitement for the big day in an exclusive interview with The Knot. Inside the romantic feature, which hit newsstands today (April 29), Lyles and Bromfield opened up with refreshing honesty about their relationship, sharing details of their love story, upcoming spring 2026 wedding plans, from dress shopping and custom ring design to handling online criticism and prioritizing mental health as their public profiles continue to rise.

Source: The Knot

After years of dating on and off since 2017, Lyles and Bromfield, both 27, made their relationship public in 2022, giving their love a chance to truly thrive. Before they decided to fully commit, the track and field stars revealed that they agreed to give their romance a three-month trial run first.

Bromfield, a bronze medalist for Team Jamaica at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, shared that she and Lyles were cautious about taking their relationship to the next level, as it began with a strong foundation of friendship.

“We said we didn’t want to ruin our friendship, so we decided on a three-month trial,” she told The Knot.

During those three months, Lyles shared that they were adamant about checking in with each other to see if things were feeling natural and not forced.

“We’d ask each other, ‘How are you feeling? Do you want to keep doing this? Is there something you don’t like or something you do like?’ And so forth,” the track and field star, who won gold for Team USA in the 100m at the 2024 Paris Olympics, shared. “After three months, you make the ultimate decision—are we going to stay together or are we going to break up and go back to being friends? I actually learned it from my mom. She used it when she was dating, and I thought it was a good idea. But it has some foundation in mental health.”

The Athletes Told The Knot That They Found Support & Home In Another

In the end, love prevailed, and over the years, Lyles and Bromfield’s bond has grown into something far deeper than romance. Their relationship has become a sanctuary, a place of comfort and strength where they support one another through life’s hardest moments. Bromfield shared with The Knot that Lyles was her anchor after the heartbreaking loss of her mother to cervical cancer in 2021. She was close to quitting track and field altogether, but Lyles kept pumping her up with encouragement to persevere.

“I was going to quit, because it was getting hard mentally. And Noah helped me get through that. He told me that I’ve got nothing to lose, that I am talented and whatever I aim for in life, I will be good at it.”

The love did not stop there.

In a YouTube interview with The Knot released on Tuesday, Bromfield added how deeply touched she was by her soon-to-be husband’s genuine attentiveness when she opened up about her emotional struggles—the things she felt were missing in her life, especially the insecurities she faced growing up and the grief she endured after losing her mother.

“One of the nicest things you have done for me is, listen to all that I said I lacked when I was growing up and tried to give it to me,” she explained. “[When] I was in Jamaica, I wasn’t making any national teams or anything. So, it was nice to have somebody who’s at the top of their game telling you that you can also do it, whatever you’re going through.”

Lyles shared later on in the interview:

“You were the first person to make me feel… completely safe to be completely open.”

Bromfield Has A Wedding Surprise In Store For All Her Haters

Although the couple’s wedding won’t be until 2026, Bromfield already has her wedding theme mapped out for the big day. The Jamaican bombshell said she wants to pay homage to all “shades” of melanin—a tribute to honor the haters who have labeled her as a “sellout” for dating and marrying an American athlete. You show ’em, sis!

Lyles and Bromfield got engaged in October 2024. Congrats to the happy couple!

Check out some behind-the-scenes footage of their cover shoot for The Knot below.