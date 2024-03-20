Bossip Video

The 2024 Paris Olympics has changed course on its intimacy ban for athletes and will provide over 300,000 condoms to keep their sexual escapades safe during the event.

During the postponed 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games, the Coronavirus pandemic was raging prompting the enforcement of an intimacy ban during the games. The Olympic Village which houses athletes from around the world is usually a booming social hub, but thanks to social distancing orders that was quickly changed.

Now according to Sky News, the intimacy ban has been lifted by the International Olympic Committee for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Athletes are once again encouraged to enjoy the Village Club after missing out on the experience in 2021 and if they’re feeling frisky, they’ll have access to 300,000 condoms. The stock number provides at least two condoms for each person for every day of the event. Reportedly the village will cater to over 14 thousand residents.

Passing out condoms isn’t new to the Olympics and has been a tradition since the 1988 Seoul Olympics to spread awareness for HIV/AIDs.

“The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athletes’ village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries to raise awareness [of HIV and AIDS],” Olympic organizers told Reuters at the time.

The upcoming Paris Olympics will take place in the French capital from July 26 until August 11 and officials are also confirming that this year’s games will have AI surveillance. Sky News reports that laws were changed to allow the use of AI surveillance for identifying potential threats and security concerns. Amid the Russia and Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war, attendees can expect extra security and technology for safety.

Safety is clearly the goal at the Olympics, from the bedroom to the events.