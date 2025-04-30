Ice Spice & Sauce Gardener Seemingly Confirm Relationship
Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Seemingly Confirm Their Spice Sauce Swoonship With Bathroom Selfie
Following months of rumors, it looks like Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner are officially an item!
The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper and the New York Jets star have finally hard-launched their long-rumored relationship. Ice Spice posted a photo dump to Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, sliding in a shot of herself and the baller in the second-to-last slide, all but confirming they are, in fact, an item.
In the bathroom mirror selfie, the 6’3″ cornerback towers over Ice as he stands behind her, snapping the pic while the rapper poses for the camera.
While the rumored couple still haven’t said anything publicly about their union, an intimate selfie is the most confirmation we’ve gotten after months of speculation. This past NFL season, Ice Spice was seen at several Jets games, plus, they were spotted together at Druski’s YouTube series premiere party and the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars event.
Ice’s post comes after a similar drop from Gardner earlier this month, when he shared a photo on his Instagram featuring the “Deli” rapper standing next to him. When it comes to celebrity couples, posting IG photos together is about as close as it gets to a relationship announcement.
This comes just a few weeks after the pair attended Adin Ross’ Brand Risk boxing event and got caught on the kiss cam. Both stars were seen trying to ignore each other while on camera, with the rapper laughing and turning around during the awkward moment. They refused to kiss, which the commentators seemed very upset by.
“Is that her boyfriend?” a commentator asked. While the others deliberated about Ice and Sauce, Dana White said, “They’re acting like they don’t even f***ing love each other.”
He continued, “It’s like they’re devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f**k?”
Now, it seems like they’re a little more comfortable showing off their relationship.
- Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
- Eve Reveals The REAL Reason Behind Her Epic Soft Life Era, Says It Doesn’t Involve Her Millionaire Hubby—’I Ain’t Broke Either’
- Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Hotter Than A June Bug In July! A Gallery Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Yeehaw Yoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour, Vol. 3
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 105
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104
-
Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness
-
Karrueche Tran Seemingly Confirms Coach Prime Coupledom Amid Deion Sanders' Bladder Cancer Announcement
-
Wait A Dern Minute! Here’s What Happened When Karrueche Seemingly Confirmed Shocking Somethingship With Deion Sanders
-
Alexa, Play Vesta Williams ‘Congratulations’: Men Are Distraught Over Broadcast Bombshell Taylor Rooks’ Surprise Wedding & The Tweets Are Absolutely Hilarious
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 106