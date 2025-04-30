Celebrity

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardener Seemingly Confirm Relationship

Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Seemingly Confirm Their Spice Sauce Swoonship With Bathroom Selfie

Published on April 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Following months of rumors, it looks like Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner are officially an item!

Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner
Source: Dave Benett / Phillip Faraone/VF25

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper and the New York Jets star have finally hard-launched their long-rumored relationship. Ice Spice posted a photo dump to Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, sliding in a shot of herself and the baller in the second-to-last slide, all but confirming they are, in fact, an item.

In the bathroom mirror selfie, the 6’3″ cornerback towers over Ice as he stands behind her, snapping the pic while the rapper poses for the camera.

While the rumored couple still haven’t said anything publicly about their union, an intimate selfie is the most confirmation we’ve gotten after months of speculation. This past NFL season, Ice Spice was seen at several Jets games, plus, they were spotted together at Druski’s YouTube series premiere party and the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars event.

Ice’s post comes after a similar drop from Gardner earlier this month, when he shared a photo on his Instagram featuring the “Deli” rapper standing next to him. When it comes to celebrity couples, posting IG photos together is about as close as it gets to a relationship announcement.

This comes just a few weeks after the pair attended Adin Ross’ Brand Risk boxing event and got caught on the kiss cam. Both stars were seen trying to ignore each other while on camera, with the rapper laughing and turning around during the awkward moment. They refused to kiss, which the commentators seemed very upset by.

“Is that her boyfriend?” a commentator asked. While the others deliberated about Ice and Sauce, Dana White said, “They’re acting like they don’t even f***ing love each other.”

He continued, “It’s like they’re devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f**k?”

Now, it seems like they’re a little more comfortable showing off their relationship.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Coupled Up Ice Spice News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet

Bacchanal Baddie Chlöe Bailey Claps Her Copious Carnival Cakes In St. Lucia, Shatters Social Media With Flawlessly Feathered Fineness

Mariah Carey Rih-veals What Rihanna Promised To Do After She Autographed Her Boob: ‘That Was A Unique Moment’

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

The Braxtons Season 2 Asset

‘The Braxtons’ Season 2 Trailer Features Towanda’s Wedding Planning & A Sisterly Squabble—’Don’t F***k With Toni Braxton!’

Alert Andy, ASAP: Mia Thornton Sparks Bobby V Romance Rumors After Confirming Single Status—’If We Vibe, We Vibe’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close