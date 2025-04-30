Ice Spice & Sauce Gardner Seemingly Confirm Their Spice Sauce Swoonship With Bathroom Selfie

Following months of rumors, it looks like Ice Spice and Sauce Gardner are officially an item!

Source: Dave Benett / Phillip Faraone/VF25

The “Munch (Feelin’ U)” rapper and the New York Jets star have finally hard-launched their long-rumored relationship. Ice Spice posted a photo dump to Instagram on Tuesday, April 29, sliding in a shot of herself and the baller in the second-to-last slide, all but confirming they are, in fact, an item.

In the bathroom mirror selfie, the 6’3″ cornerback towers over Ice as he stands behind her, snapping the pic while the rapper poses for the camera.

While the rumored couple still haven’t said anything publicly about their union, an intimate selfie is the most confirmation we’ve gotten after months of speculation. This past NFL season, Ice Spice was seen at several Jets games, plus, they were spotted together at Druski’s YouTube series premiere party and the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars event.

Ice’s post comes after a similar drop from Gardner earlier this month, when he shared a photo on his Instagram featuring the “Deli” rapper standing next to him. When it comes to celebrity couples, posting IG photos together is about as close as it gets to a relationship announcement.

This comes just a few weeks after the pair attended Adin Ross’ Brand Risk boxing event and got caught on the kiss cam. Both stars were seen trying to ignore each other while on camera, with the rapper laughing and turning around during the awkward moment. They refused to kiss, which the commentators seemed very upset by.

“Is that her boyfriend?” a commentator asked. While the others deliberated about Ice and Sauce, Dana White said, “They’re acting like they don’t even f***ing love each other.” He continued, “It’s like they’re devastated that the kiss cam was on. The f**k?”

Now, it seems like they’re a little more comfortable showing off their relationship.