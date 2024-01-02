Happy birthday, Ice Spice!

2023 Rap MVP Ice Spice celebrated her 24th birthday with a double cheeked up cake carousel on the gram that sent social media spiraling into a thirsty TIZZY.

This comes after a monster Rookie year for the Bronx baddie who skyrocketed to stardom, dropped a slew of hits, collabed with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, attended her first Met Gala, covered countless magazines, and nabbed Grammy noms as one of the hottest newcomers in the game.

Earlier this year, she was honored by Billboard as Rookie of the Year alongside Executive of the Year honoree Larry Jackson (Founder of gamma) and Hip-Hop Hall of Fame inductees Lil Wayne and Nas.

“This is like my first award ever in life,” she said while accepting the award. “I’m super proud and I just want to say thank you to my team for always working so hard…thank you everyone here at Billboard and thank you to my fans, period!”

Most recently, the social media obsession trended after revealing her crush (and other things) during the launch episode of Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ special edition podcast where she chatted with Doja Cat about fame, fashion, music, and DMs.

In the now-viral clip, Ice revealed her childhood crush was none other than Usher.

Doja Cat and Ice Spice talk about their first celebrity crushes on Instagram's #CloseFriendsOnly special edition podcast.pic.twitter.com/b4VLmMyLKJ — Complex (@Complex) December 6, 2023

“Ugh, it’s so embarrassing,” the star replies, before Doja eventually convinces her to spill the tea. “It was Usher,” Ice reveals. “I saw him at the Met Gala and it was my first time ever seeing him, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, it’s him.” “He’s beautiful,” Doja says, and Ice Spice agrees by noting, “Gorgeous man.”

You can check out the full episode below and everywhere you listen to podcasts including Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts.

What was your fave Ice Spice moment of 2023? Do you think she’ll continue to dominate Rap in 2024? Tell us down below and enjoy more servings of Ice Spice’s cake on the flip.