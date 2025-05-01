‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Judges RUvealed: Ice Spice, Cynthia Erivo, Colman Domingo & Ariana Grande Announced

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

People, start your engines! RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back for its 10th season, and the judges are bigger, badder, and more bedazzled than ever.

Paramount+ just dropped the fierce trailer for the new season and announced a star-studded roster of guest judges ready to sashay onto the judging panel, alongside Mama Ru and returning icons Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Ts Madison, and Law Roach.

Kicking things off with a bang, Grammy-nominated rap princess Ice Spice will spice up the season premiere as the first guest judge.

Not only that, but celebs set to lend their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent include pop breakout Chappell Roan, Wicked’s Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and Oscar-nominated heartthrob Colman Domingo, along with…

…actress Kate Beckinsale, nightlife legend Susanne Bartsch, directing and dancing darling Adam Shankman, choreographer Jamal Sims, comedian Mayan Lopez, Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs, and vampire slayer, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

But hold onto your wigs, dolls, this isn’t your typical All Stars season. For the first time ever, Mama Ru is serving a Tournament of All Stars realness.

As previously reported, 18 queens, the largest cast in franchise herstory, will be split into three brackets of six, each battling it out across three episodes. The top point-getters from each group will strut into the semi-finals for another fierce round of competition, leading to the ultimate Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown. The queen who slays the stage will take home a dazzling $200,000 and sashay into the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The queens returning for their redemption eleganza include fan faves and drama divas Acid Betty, Aja, Alyssa Hunter, Bosco, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Daya Betty, DeJa Skye, Denali, Ginger Minj, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Kerri Colby, Lydia B. Kollins, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Nicole Paige Brooks, Olivia Lux, Phoenix, and Tina Burner.

With such a supersized cast, there will be supersized drama when RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked returns to show what happens when the queens stop being polite and start getting shady. Expect tears, tucks, and truth bombs, streaming exclusively on Paramount+ starting May 9.

Are you ready to lip sync for your life on RuPaul’s Drag All Stars season 10?