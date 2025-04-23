‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Cast RUvealed; Kerri Colby, Olivia Lux Aja & Other Fan Faves Fiercely Competing In Season 10



Start your engines because RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back and bolder than ever with the most ambitious format yet: the Tournament of All Stars.

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Premiering May 9 on Paramount+ with not one, but two brand new episodes, Season 10 will feature 18 fierce queens who’ll battle it out in three groups of six, facing off in a bracket-style competition that’s equal parts glam slam and drag Olympics.

Paramount+ reports that each bracket lasts three episodes, where queens rack up points before the top performers head to the semifinals. From there, it all leads to a final Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown—and a whopping $200,000 grand prize.

And just between us squirrel friends, All Stars: Untucked is also back, streaming alongside the season to give you all the behind-the-scenes drama, heartbreak, and highlighter tears.

Meet The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 10

The 18 queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS are the following:

ACID BETTY

Instagram: @acidbetty; X: @acidbettyrocks

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Let the acid trip begin! Season 8’s unapologetic iconoclast Acid Betty returns to the competition to kick ass and take names. She’s a gifted visual artist whose punk rock vibes and unfiltered attitude stood out in the workroom and on the Mainstage, making her a hardcore contender for the crown.

AJA

Instagram: @ajathekween; X: @ajaoxum; TikTok: @venusthekween

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Ayo, sis—Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude. This Brooklyn-bred banjee queen from Season 9 and All Stars 3 is back with a fast tongue, sickening vogue moves, and some unfinished business. She’s here to cement her legacy—and snatch that crown.

ALYSSA HUNTER

Instagram/X/TikTok: @thealyssahunter

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

It’s officially hunting season, because the trade of Season 14, Alyssa Hunter is here! Fellow contestants better watch out — you might end up as prey for this polished pageant queen, because this Puerto Rican knockout has her sights set on All Stars glory!

BOSCO

Instagram/X: @hereisbosco

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Seattle’s demon queen is back—with a monster appetite for the crown! Bosco was saved from elimination by a golden chocolate bar in Season 14 and clawed her way to the Finale. Now this burlesque beauty is armed with cutting-edge fashion and razor-sharp wit and she’s ready to slice through the competition!

DAYA BETTY

Instagram/TikTok: @dayabetty; X: @daya_betty417

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

The statuesque punk rock powerhouse of Season 14 is back! After an early elimination, Daya Betty battled her way to the Grand Finale, proving she’s the ultimate comeback kid. Bold, outspoken, and relentless—she’s hungry for the crown and willing to go all the way.

CYNTHIA LEE FONTAINE

Instagram: @cynthialeefontaine; TikTok: @cynthialeefontaine_

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

It’s time to get Cucu! The beloved queen of Seasons 8 and 9 is back! This Puerto Rican singer, cancer survivor, and activist from Texas has the heart of a champion and a zany charm that’ll tickle your funny bone. ¡Prepárate para enamorarte de nuevo!

DEJA SKYE

Instagram/X: @dejaskye; TikTok: @thedejaskye

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Season 14’s pastel princess is back, bringing that beautiful mug, a bright sense of humor, and a personality as big as her talent. She single-handedly saved her season’s Snatch Game—Yay-yuh! Now, the sky’s the limit for DeJa in this competition, okayyyy!

DENALI

Instagram/TikTok: @denalifoxx; X: @denalifox

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Drag’s gold medal b*** has entered the tournament! Denali is an ice-skating athlete turned lip-sync assassin, and she’s trained hard for the Olympics of Drag. Queens beware—she just might triple lutz and leave the other queens skating on thin ice!

GINGER MINJ

Instagram: @gingerminj; TikTok/X: @thegingerminj

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Ribbit-Ribbit. The glamour toad and southern-fried queen of sass, Ginger Minj, is back to get this competition cooking! This campy powerhouse from Season 7, All Stars 2 and 6 has been wowing fans for years on tours, in Vegas, in films and TV projects – and she’s a cookbook author! She’s now ready for the next chapter in her story – becoming a winner, Baby!!

IRENE THE ALIEN

Instagram/X: @irenethealien; TikTok: @irene_the_alien

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Greetings, earthlings! Irene the Alien has landed from Seattle, ready to disrupt the competition. Her time on Season 15 was short, but she made a lasting impact. This go around, her far-out looks and flair for the otherworldly will show the judges she’s no one-episode wonder!

JORGEOUS

Instagram/TikTok/X: @Jorgeous_1

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

It’s getting muggy in here! Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! Fresh off All Stars 9, this pint-sized diva from Season 14 is back to gag the judges with her electrifying performances and remind the world that she was born to do drag. Spicy, stunning, and ready to slay—she’s living proof that dynamite comes in small packages!

KERRI COLBY

Instagram: @kerricolby; TikTok: @thekerricolby

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

A beautiful baddie straight from the doll factory, Kerri Colby is serving face, body, and hair for the ages. Repping the legendary House of Colby, the confessional queen of Season 14 has business to attend to—starting with getting her puss-perfect portrait in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

LYDIA B KOLLINS

Instagram: @foreheadbrows; TikTok: @lydiabkollins

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Fresh off Season 17, spooky kooky Lydia B. Kollins is making a U-turn back into the werkroom to show she’s been an All Star all along! Her irreverent drag and stamped mug took her far last season, but now this butthole is ready to go all the way—and she’s itching for the crown. No ointment for that!

MISTRESS ISABELLE BROOKS

Instagram: @mistressisabellebrooks; X: @MistresslBrooks; TikTok: @the_mib

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

The heavyweight champ of Season 15 is back in the ring, ready to knock out the competition! This larger-than-life Houston diva pulls no punches when it comes to drag pageantry—and she lives to stir the pot. With Mistress, there are no safe words, no mercy, and zero tolerance for drag delusion… Get ready to submit.

NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS

Instagram/TikTok: @thenicolepaigebrooks; X: @nicolepbrooks

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Hey y’all, it’s Nicole Paige Brooks From ATLANTA, GEORGIA! Fifteen years after her Season 2 debut, this veteran is back to show the children how it’s done. And, yes, her pronouns are “legend” and “icon”!

OLIVIA LUX

Instagram/TikTok/X: @theolivialux

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

The delightful diva with the megawatt smile is back for the crown! Olivia Lux lit up Season 13, and now she shines even brighter. A trained musician and proud member of the Miyake-Mugler ballroom house, she’s bringing even more star power to the Main Stage. And this time? She’s not playing nice.

PHOENIX

Instagram/TikTok: @phoenix_atl

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Phoenix rises from the ashes of Season 3—bigger, bolder, and ready to burn up her fellow queens. This boss bitch from the Atlanta drag scene has a fierce competitive streak, and wants to show the judges that after all these years, her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is still on fire!

TINA BURNER

Instagram/TikTok/X: @thetinaburner

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Hell yeah! New York’s premier camp comedy queen, Tina Burner is back to turn it and burn it! After blazing through Season 13, this veteran diva is taking a pit stop from her tours and residencies to set the competition aflame. And yes, she’s still on fire!





