Reality TV

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10 Cast RUvealed

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars’ Cast RUvealed; Kerri Colby, Olivia Lux Aja & Other Fan Faves Fiercely Competing In Season 10

Published on April 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link


Start your engines because RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back and bolder than ever with the most ambitious format yet: the Tournament of All Stars.

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Premiering May 9 on Paramount+ with not one, but two brand new episodes, Season 10 will feature 18 fierce queens who’ll battle it out in three groups of six, facing off in a bracket-style competition that’s equal parts glam slam and drag Olympics.

Paramount+ reports that each bracket lasts three episodes, where queens rack up points before the top performers head to the semifinals. From there, it all leads to a final Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown—and a whopping $200,000 grand prize.

And just between us squirrel friends, All Stars: Untucked is also back, streaming alongside the season to give you all the behind-the-scenes drama, heartbreak, and highlighter tears.

Meet The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 10

The 18 queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS are the following:

ACID BETTY
Instagram: @acidbetty; X: @acidbettyrocks

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Let the acid trip begin! Season 8’s unapologetic iconoclast Acid Betty returns to the competition to kick ass and take names. She’s a gifted visual artist whose punk rock vibes and unfiltered attitude stood out in the workroom and on the Mainstage, making her a hardcore contender for the crown.

AJA
Instagram: @ajathekween; X: @ajaoxum; TikTok: @venusthekween

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Ayo, sis—Aja is in the building! Part Harajuku, part hood, all attitude. This Brooklyn-bred banjee queen from Season 9 and All Stars 3 is back with a fast tongue, sickening vogue moves, and some unfinished business. She’s here to cement her legacy—and snatch that crown.

ALYSSA HUNTER
Instagram/X/TikTok: @thealyssahunter

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

It’s officially hunting season, because the trade of Season 14, Alyssa Hunter is here! Fellow contestants better watch out — you might end up as prey for this polished pageant queen, because this Puerto Rican knockout has her sights set on All Stars glory!

BOSCO
Instagram/X: @hereisbosco

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Seattle’s demon queen is back—with a monster appetite for the crown! Bosco was saved from elimination by a golden chocolate bar in Season 14 and clawed her way to the Finale. Now this burlesque beauty is armed with cutting-edge fashion and razor-sharp wit and she’s ready to slice through the competition!

DAYA BETTY
Instagram/TikTok: @dayabetty; X: @daya_betty417

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

The statuesque punk rock powerhouse of Season 14 is back! After an early elimination, Daya Betty battled her way to the Grand Finale, proving she’s the ultimate comeback kid. Bold, outspoken, and relentless—she’s hungry for the crown and willing to go all the way.

CYNTHIA LEE FONTAINE
Instagram: @cynthialeefontaine; TikTok: @cynthialeefontaine_

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

It’s time to get Cucu! The beloved queen of Seasons 8 and 9 is back! This Puerto Rican singer, cancer survivor, and activist from Texas has the heart of a champion and a zany charm that’ll tickle your funny bone. ¡Prepárate para enamorarte de nuevo!

DEJA SKYE
Instagram/X: @dejaskye; TikTok: @thedejaskye

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Season 14’s pastel princess is back, bringing that beautiful mug, a bright sense of humor, and a personality as big as her talent. She single-handedly saved her season’s Snatch Game—Yay-yuh! Now, the sky’s the limit for DeJa in this competition, okayyyy!

DENALI
Instagram/TikTok: @denalifoxx; X: @denalifox

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Drag’s gold medal b*** has entered the tournament! Denali is an ice-skating athlete turned lip-sync assassin, and she’s trained hard for the Olympics of Drag. Queens beware—she just might triple lutz and leave the other queens skating on thin ice!

GINGER MINJ
Instagram: @gingerminj; TikTok/X: @thegingerminj

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Ribbit-Ribbit. The glamour toad and southern-fried queen of sass, Ginger Minj, is back to get this competition cooking! This campy powerhouse from Season 7, All Stars 2 and 6 has been wowing fans for years on tours, in Vegas, in films and TV projects – and she’s a cookbook author! She’s now ready for the next chapter in her story – becoming a winner, Baby!!

IRENE THE ALIEN
Instagram/X: @irenethealien; TikTok: @irene_the_alien

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Greetings, earthlings! Irene the Alien has landed from Seattle, ready to disrupt the competition. Her time on Season 15 was short, but she made a lasting impact. This go around, her far-out looks and flair for the otherworldly will show the judges she’s no one-episode wonder!

JORGEOUS
Instagram/TikTok/X: @Jorgeous_1

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

It’s getting muggy in here! Hello-tis, it’s your girl Jorgeous! Fresh off All Stars 9, this pint-sized diva from Season 14 is back to gag the judges with her electrifying performances and remind the world that she was born to do drag. Spicy, stunning, and ready to slay—she’s living proof that dynamite comes in small packages!

KERRI COLBY
Instagram: @kerricolby; TikTok: @thekerricolby

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

A beautiful baddie straight from the doll factory, Kerri Colby is serving face, body, and hair for the ages. Repping the legendary House of Colby, the confessional queen of Season 14 has business to attend to—starting with getting her puss-perfect portrait in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

LYDIA B KOLLINS
Instagram: @foreheadbrows; TikTok: @lydiabkollins

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Fresh off Season 17, spooky kooky Lydia B. Kollins is making a U-turn back into the werkroom to show she’s been an All Star all along! Her irreverent drag and stamped mug took her far last season, but now this butthole is ready to go all the way—and she’s itching for the crown. No ointment for that!

MISTRESS ISABELLE BROOKS
Instagram: @mistressisabellebrooks; X: @MistresslBrooks; TikTok: @the_mib

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

The heavyweight champ of Season 15 is back in the ring, ready to knock out the competition! This larger-than-life Houston diva pulls no punches when it comes to drag pageantry—and she lives to stir the pot. With Mistress, there are no safe words, no mercy, and zero tolerance for drag delusion… Get ready to submit.

NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS
Instagram/TikTok: @thenicolepaigebrooks; X: @nicolepbrooks

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Hey y’all, it’s Nicole Paige Brooks From ATLANTA, GEORGIA! Fifteen years after her Season 2 debut, this veteran is back to show the children how it’s done. And, yes, her pronouns are “legend” and “icon”!

OLIVIA LUX
Instagram/TikTok/X: @theolivialux

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

The delightful diva with the megawatt smile is back for the crown! Olivia Lux lit up Season 13, and now she shines even brighter. A trained musician and proud member of the Miyake-Mugler ballroom house, she’s bringing even more star power to the Main Stage. And this time? She’s not playing nice.

PHOENIX
Instagram/TikTok: @phoenix_atl

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Phoenix rises from the ashes of Season 3—bigger, bolder, and ready to burn up her fellow queens. This boss bitch from the Atlanta drag scene has a fierce competitive streak, and wants to show the judges that after all these years, her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent is still on fire!

TINA BURNER
Instagram/TikTok/X: @thetinaburner

All-Stars 10
Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

Hell yeah! New York’s premier camp comedy queen, Tina Burner is back to turn it and burn it! After blazing through Season 13, this veteran diva is taking a pit stop from her tours and residencies to set the competition aflame. And yes, she’s still on fire!



SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure News Video

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 104

Love & Marriage Huntsville

Carlos King, Castmates & Candid Confessions: OWN Celebrates ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Season 10 With Swanky Soirée In The A [Exclusive]

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

Thee Shooter & Thee Stallion: Social Media Swoons Over Klaygan’s Heart-Eyed Hard Launch In NYC

Tiny Harris

Tiny Harris Has ‘Red Hot’ 50th Birthday Bash, Xscape, Her Hubby T.I. & Other Stars Swarm Classily Crimson Celebration

Simon x Porsha

ED Discrepancy: Simon Guobadia Files New Lawsuit Against Porsha Williams For Allegedly ‘Malicious’ Malfunctioning D-Dropping Disses

Man, child and farming in greenhouse, harvest and family with tomato plants, sustainability and wooden box. African father, boy and teaching for inspection, growth and fruit in crate with agriculture

USDA Ends Support For ‘Socially Disadvantaged’ Black Farmers Amid Trump’s Anti-DEI Agenda

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close