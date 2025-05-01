‘The Never Ever Mets’ Cast Gives Their Two Cents On Other Couples [Exclusive Clip]

OWN’s The Never Ever Mets is back for season two, and BOSSIP has an exclusive clip of the couples having a game night that goes left.

Source: The Never Ever Mets

A press release announces that the 10-episode series, hosted by Ta’Rhonda Jones, returns for its second season on Friday, April 4. Once again, seven couples who have been virtually dating, without ever meeting in person, will finally come face-to-face.

For three weeks, they’ll live together under one roof to see if their online love can survive in the real world. Will their relationships thrive, or will they crumble under the pressure of flirty activities, couples therapy, and, for some, the temptations of the “boom boom room”?

By the end, some will leave as a couple, while others will call it quits for good.

According to Deadline, season one was a major success, ranking as Friday night’s number one original series on ad-supported cable among key African American demos. It consistently saw double-digit audience growth and has been watched by nearly four million viewers to date.

The Never Ever Mets Clip

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode, we see the couples playing a game. They’re tasked with deciding which couple should win superlatives like, “Which couple will make it to the end,” and “Which couple is in most need of the intimacy suite.”

The group—and Alexis herself—agree that Chris and Alexis should be the next to hook up. However, Chris takes offense at Alexis constantly saying he’s afraid of the boom boom room.



“I told her what was my intentions and I told her no one is gonna change my mind, when it’s time for us to take that step; we will.”

The game then takes a tense turn as the question, “Which couple is the least compatible?” is asked.

A number of people think it’s Keke and Chris, and Keke is clearly triggered.

Take an exclusive look below.

Tune in to an all-new episode of The Never Ever Mets every Friday at 8/7c on OWN

