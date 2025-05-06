Deportation Dollars: Trump Administration Offers $1,000 To Undocumented Immigrants Who Deport Themselves

Source: SOPA Images

Donald Trump wants immigrants out of America, and he’s clearly willing to do anything on and off the books to make it happen.

According to new reporting from NBC News, the administration is now offering money to those undocumented persons who self-deport and leave the country. The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday that it will facilitate travel and pay $1,000 to each person who uses the CBP Home app to report themselves as “illegal.”

Source: Douglas Rissing

NBC News noted that DHS did not specify where these funds would come from, but it stands to reason that they will be taxpayer dollars, regardless of which budget is siphoned off to pay for the plan.

A spokesperson for DHS, Tricia McLaughlin, said the following about how the app works and what is required to use it:

“The alien must be at least three miles outside of the United States to successfully utilize this feature,” she said. “While the use of the verify departure functionality is optional, if the alien chooses to use it, they must submit a facial image. It’s required.”

DHS says that deportation costs American taxpayers $17,121, and the agency believes that it can cut this cost by 70% if its plan works. Newsflash: this plan will not work. Immigrants have fled countries where they face poverty, violence, and substandard living conditions. They risked their lives coming to America in hopes of escaping those circumstances and creating a better life for themselves and their families—$1,000 does neither of those things.

However, a group called the Migration Policy Institute claims that 5,000 people have used the CBP Home app to self-deport. CBP One was originally created during the Biden administration to help immigrants enter the United States legally. NBC News reports that the Trump administration has spent $200 million rebranding the app to “CBP Home” and has revamped it to be about deportation.

As part of their announcement Monday, DHS said that undocumented immigrants who “submit their intent to voluntarily self-deport in CBP Home will also be deprioritized for detention and removal ahead of their departure as long as they demonstrate they are making meaningful strides in completing that departure.”

Translation: “As long as you tell us that you’re going to leave the country voluntarily, then we won’t sic our goon squad ICE agents on you to violate your civil rights and take away your due process.”

This is Amerikkka.