Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams & Jackie Christie Dish On ‘Coexisting’ As ‘Basketball Wives’—’When We’re Good—We’re Good’ [Exclusive]

VH1’s Basketball Wives is back for its twelfth season, and the fan-favorite reality series is diving deep into fallouts, feuds, and forgiveness, which three of the stars told BOSSIP about.

Season 12 reunites franchise vets Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Brandi Maxiell, and Brittany Renner. They’re joined by a dynamic lineup of new women ready to shake up the court: beauty mogul Ming Lee, former WNBA star Ty Young, and Chantel Christie-Jeffries, Jackie’s daughter, who’s ready to step out of her mother’s shadow. Executive producer Shaunie Henderson also makes a special guest appearance this season.

For Evelyn and Jennifer, time hasn’t healed all wounds. While the two are back on screen together and doing interviews in close proximity, their rocky history is reignited by Jennifer’s whirlwind romance and recent marriage to Christian Gold, a union that’s drawing scrutiny both within the group and in the press.

Jennifer recently called Evelyn out for casting doubt on her relationship, especially after Gold made headlines. “Hating hoes ain’t happy, and happy hoes ain’t hating,” said Williams during a panel discussion about Basketball Wives season 12, as captured by Jackie Christie.

As previously reported, Williams’ husband was jailed for violating his probation tied to a false imprisonment charge by leaving the state without permission. And although he was sentenced to 15 days in jail, the Gold Reserve Fund founder was temporarily released to marry Jennifer last year. Evelyn hasn’t held back her opinion, accusing Gold of being a scammer with a questionable background and alleging that he still owes money to former clients, adding more fuel to an already fiery feud.

Jennifer told BOSSIP, however, that she’s undeterred.

“We can agree to disagree,” Jennifer said about being civil with her former best friend. “That doesn’t mean we can’t be in the same room. I wish Evelyn the best and I think she wished that for me, but I’m not gonna speak for her.”

Evelyn then jumped in to echo that sentiment, noting that she and Jennifer are mature enough to co-exist.

“It gets heated but I also feel like regardless of what happens in our individual lives, I’m always going to want the best for her no matter what she chooses for her life and I’m sure she feels the same about me,” she told BOSSIP. “And it’s unfortunate that we had to speak on certain situations on the show because I feel like everything doesn’t need to be for the show, but it is what it is. We’re grown and we can coexist. Jackie’s in the middle of us maybe for a reason,” she added jokingly with a smile. “It’s not to a point where we can’t be in the same room together.”

Jackie also offered her trademark wisdom, noting that while she’s had feuds with both Evelyn and Jennifer, she’s happy that they’re amicable.

“I’ve had issues with almost all the ladies on the show…but I operate my life in love, and I forgive and forget,” Jackie told BOSSIP.

“We can still coexist,” she added before noting her renewed closeness with Jennifer, despite their rocky history.

“Everybody knows she came to Sacramento, cussed me out about the hotel, all of that,” Jackie laughed. “But at the end of the day, I love her. I just want us all to get along and grow along, if we can.”

Catch the premiere of Basketball Wives Season 12 TONIGHT, Monday, May 5 at 8/7c, only on VH1.