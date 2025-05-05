Diddy Trial Begins As Potential Jurors Admit They’ve Seen Hotel Assault Footage & Heard Baby Oil Jokes

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial is officially underway as the jury selection process began on Monday, May 5.

Source: Theo Wargo

During the selection process, prospective jurors have admitted to knowing a lot about the allegations against the hip-hop mogul. According to Reuters, multiple prospective jurors said they have seen the video of him assaulting Cassie Ventura and heard a comedian joke about the baby oil authorities allegedly found in his residences.

While this might be enough to dismiss jurors from other trials, having followed prior media coverage about the case was not enough for them to be excused from potentially serving on the jury for the two-month trial. Combs is facing charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Reuters adds that U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian is questioning prospective jurors one by one in Manhattan this week, a process known as voir dire. He is looking to seat a panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who can be fair and impartial to both sides—a hefty task considering the ubiquitous media coverage of the case.

One juror–referred to as Juror No. 5–said they had seen a video on the news that showed Combs allegedly assaulting someone in a hotel, but Subramanian decided that they were qualified for the panel after they assured the judge they would be a “blank slate entering this courtroom.”

Another prospective juror was dismissed after writing in a screening questionnaire that a photo they had seen below a news headline of a woman on the floor in a hotel hallway and Combs standing near her “could be damning evidence.”

According to Variety, 150 potential jurors were asked to fill out a questionnaire that gauged their knowledge of Combs, their views on law enforcement, whether they have experienced a sexual assault, and more. They were also given a list of nearly 200 celebrities and public figures and asked to say which names they recognized. Among the names on that list are Michael B. Jordan, Kanye West, Mike Myers and Kid Cudi, though it’s unclear how the names on the list relate to the Combs trial.

Other names include Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams, Lauren London, Dawn Richard, singer-producer Dallas Austin and many of Combs’ family members. Surprisingly, a number of potential jurors claimed that they were not familiar with any of the names.

Combs is facing five counts, including one for racketeering, two for sex trafficking and two for transportation to engage in prostitution. He could face life in prison.