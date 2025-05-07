See The Moment Law Roach Realizes Zendaya & Anna Sawai Have Nearly Identical Met Gala Looks: ‘I’m So Glad We Came Early’

Law Roach and Zendaya are the most beloved fashion duo in the game—but a mishap at the Met Gala caught everyone by surprise.

Source: TheStewartofNY / Taylor Hill

It should come as no surprise that Law was the one to style the Challengers actress for her seventh appearance at the Met Gala. However, during an interview with HelloBeautiful! on the blue carpet, we caught the moment the stylist realized another celeb had a very similar look to his longtime friend and client.

In a video posted by the outlet, HelloBeautiful! caught the instant the fashion guru first caught a glimpse of first-time attendee Anna Sawai wearing a nearly identical white suit and matching hat.

“I am dying ‘cause she’s got on Zendaya’s look,” he said in the clip, looking visibly shaken. “I’m so glad we came early.”

While there are a lot of similarities, the stars looks weren’t completely the same, with Sawai’s Dior ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers and pocket detailing in addition to matching white gloves. Meanwhile, Zendaya’s three-piece Louis Vuitton zoot suit included a vest and was perfectly tailored to her body, wearing pants that were more of a flared style.

This year’s Met Gala theme was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, inspired by the dandy fashion era of the 18th and 19th centuries. That made for some seriously colorful and unique looks from celebs like Doechii, Cardi B, Brian Tyree Henry, and more—making Zendaya’s almost-twinning moment all the more surprising.

While Zendaya hasn’t commented on the mishap, Anna Sawai doesn’t seem too upset by the incident as she and her stylist, Karla Welch, honored Zendaya on their Instagram Stories.

“We can add homage to Zendaya as well 🌸,” Karla wrote over a photo of the outfit, according to Cosmopolitan. Reposting the story, Anna added, “Celebrating the spirit of Black dandyism and Zendaya 🤍 hehe.”