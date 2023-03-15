Law Roach, one of the most sought-after stylists in Hollywood, has announced his retirement on Instagram.

A self-described “image architect” and one of the most successful stylists in Hollywood, Roach works with A-list stars including Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae. While fans are always thanking Law for his looks, it seems like the praise isn’t as loud behind the scenes, with the 44-year-old abruptly announcing his retirement on Tuesday.

He took to Instagram on March 14 to let his followers know he’s headed for retirement, posting a picture that simple reads: “RETIRED.” In his caption, he alludes to certain aspects in the industry that may have led to his surprising decision.

“My Cup is empty,” Law began in his caption. “Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.” He continued: “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

While Roach didn’t cite specifically the “false narratives” or “lies” that he’s faced, many fans have pointed to a video making the rounds on Twitter and TikTok.

At a recent Louis Vuitton fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, Roach was in attendance alongside his longtime friend and client, Zendaya. In the clip, the Euphoria actress sits down in the front row next to Emma Stone, taking the last seat as she gestures for Law to find a spot to sit in the second row.

While the whole situation seems like a simple mistake, a lot of folks have pointed out that he seemed disheartened by not getting a seat in the front row.

Law Roach’s retirement announcement is even more shocking considering his presence at the 2023 Oscars red carpet and Vanity Fair‘s Oscars afterparty. Hunter Schafer’s single feather top and Megan Thee Stallion’s triumphant return to the red carpet were both styled by Law, and were some of the most talked-about looks of the evening.

Now, fans are hesitant to believe Law is really retiring, but if he is, red carpets will never be the same.