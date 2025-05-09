Defiant & Determined Jussie Smollett Talks Hollywood Healing & His Raw Return With ‘The Lost Holliday’ [Exclusive]

After years of silence, headlines, and heartbreak, Jussie Smollett is finally speaking through what he knows best; his art. “‘Y’all not about to chase me out of my own purpose!” said the defiant and determined filmmaker.

Source: Gilbert Flores

The former Empire star is stepping back into the public eye with The Lost Holliday, a deeply personal dramedy premiering today, May 9, on Prime Video.

Source: The Lost Holliday

Written, directed, and starring Smollett, the film marks his first major creative project since his controversial legal battle in 2019, when he was accused—and later convicted—of staging a hate crime against himself in Chicago. Smollett has consistently maintained his innocence and recently, there was news of a settlement in a civil suit with the city.

Now, with all the smoke cleared, Smollett chooses to continue moving forward through storytelling. The movie celebrates and explores dynamics of family, adoption, relationships, grief, bonds and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Source: The Lost Holliday

“It’s a love letter to my mom,” Smollett revealed to BOSSIP. “After my father passed, I watched her extend grace to his mother—and that inspired everything in this story.”

The film follows Jason, a queer Black man mourning the loss of his partner, who finds himself bonding unexpectedly with his late partner’s estranged mother. That character, Cassandra Marshall, is played by none other than Vivica A. Fox, in a role Smollett wrote specifically for her.

“My character is based on my mom, and Vivica’s is based on my paternal grandmother,” he shared. “It was about building bridges, even when history makes that hard.”

And while the film is heavy with emotion, it’s also rich in humor.

“Vivica is a comedic genius,” he added. “Even through darkness, we find laughter—especially when we look back. This film captures that.”

Vivica Was Always the Vision

Smollett and Fox have known each other since Smollett was a child.

Source: The Lost Holliday

Their long-standing bond shows on screen, but it was her presence behind the scenes that made this project soar.

“She showed up fully prepared, off-book, and executive produced for real,” he said. “She brought scenes to life and even gave input on the score. It wasn’t just a vanity title—she cared.”

Fox herself has called the project her most emotional work since Soul Food.

“She cries every time we screen it,” Smollett said. “To her, it brings that same spirit.”

Source: The Lost Holliday

Jussie Talks Forgiveness, Reflection & Reclaiming Purpose

When asked how his time away from the spotlight impacted the film, Smollett didn’t shy away.

“I had to ask myself is this something I even cared to do anymore,” he said. “I could’ve walked away completely and done something else—and everyone would understand why I made that choice. It’s something that’s still in me.”

But something in him refused to quit.

“There’s ego in that too, I won’t lie,” he admitted. “Like, y’all not about to chase me out of my own purpose. But I’m aware of that ego, so I act accordingly. I’m not led by it.”

Smollett says the time away gave him the clarity to focus on what matters—authenticity, accountability, and love.

“We talk at each other too much,” he said. “If we took time to talk to each other, we’d understand more. That’s what I want this film to do—hold up a mirror.”

Music, Mastery & What’s Next

Smollett isn’t done yet. Alongside the film, he’s putting the finishing touches on his next album, which he plans to release before fall.

“I just finished it—finally,” he said. “I’m orchestrating it in Chicago this summer and then it’s off to mastering.”

When asked how he balances it all, he responded with the same quiet strength that underpins The Lost Holliday.

“This is the only life I get in this body. I’ve been knocked down, but I’m blessed to get back up. I don’t take that lightly.”

Jussie Smollett Sends Gratitude To His Supporters

Smollett saved his deepest gratitude for those who never turned their back.

“Whether you knew the full truth or not—your love mattered,” he said. “To the people who stood 10 toes down, I hope you feel how real my gratitude is. Everything I’m doing now is bigger than me.”