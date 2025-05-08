For The ‘Sistas’: Tyler Perry’s ‘Divorced Sistas’ Starring LeToya Luckett, Khadeen Ellis, & Other Sizzling Stunners Coming To BET+

Attention all, Sistaaaaas! Tyler Perry has something special for you!

The famed Tyler Perry Studios head is returning to the world of Sistas, but this time with a fresh twist. BET+ has ordered a new original drama, Divorced Sistas, which will premiere on Monday, June 9, on BET, coinciding with the 2025 BET Awards, and will begin streaming on Tuesday, June 10, on BET+.

The series, which explores “friendship, healing, and life after marriage,” follows five women, Rasheda, Geneva, Naomi, Tiffany, and Bridgette, as they navigate post-divorce life and the complications that come with rediscovering themselves. As personal challenges threaten to divide the group, the women must confront hard truths about love, loyalty, and their own sisterhood.

The ensemble cast includes LeToya Luckett (Greenleaf), Khadeen Indréa (Ellis Ever After), Porscha Coleman (Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!), Briana Price (Step Up: High Water), and Jennifer Sears (Madea’s Family Funeral). Rounding out the cast are RonReaco Lee, DeVon Franklin, Donovan Christie Jr., and Robert Christopher Riley.

A press release reports that the show marks the first original offering under Perry’s expanded multi-year partnership with BET Media Group, a deal that continues to make him one of the most prolific creators in Black entertainment.

While Divorced Sistas is a spin-off of Perry’s long-running hit, Sistas, the new series is expected to carve its own path by “centering on characters further along in their romantic journeys, grappling not just with heartbreak, but with growth, reinvention, and the strain that even close friendships can face.”

Perry, who created, wrote, directed, and executive produced the show through Tyler Perry Studios, described the series as a “story of resilience and the power of female friendship,” and said he hopes audiences will see themselves in the characters’ experiences.

“Divorced Sistas is a story of resilience and the power of female friendship,” said Perry. “It is my hope that audiences will fall in love with these dynamic characters, and that they will be able to explore their own personal truths about healing and love in the process. I’m excited to launch this brand new show, and proud to do it on BET’s biggest night of the year and in their 45th year of programming!”

His words were echoed by Scott Mills, President and CEO of BET Media Group.

“Tyler Perry has been the most incredible partner to BET—delivering record breaking hits and top series year after year. And now, we eagerly await the arrival of Tyler’s newest series—Divorced Sistas—a brilliant expansion of the Sistas universe that for years has been the most watched series among Black viewers across television. We’re thrilled to launch this new series with Tyler and further expand the slate of compelling and authentic stories we deliver to our audiences.”

Divorced Sistas will premiere on Monday, June 9, on BET, the day of the 2025 BET Awards, and will be available to stream on BET+ starting Tuesday, June 10.

Will YOU be watching???