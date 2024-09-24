Television

'Beauty In Black' Trailer For Tyler Perry Netflix Show

Strippers, Siditties & Shady Scenarios: The Classes Collide In Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Beauty In Black’

Published on September 24, 2024

Netflix just unleashed the new trailer for the Tyler Perry series Beauty In Black and we wanna know if he has you at ‘Hellur’ again?

Tyler Perry's 'Beauty In Black'

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Watch The Trailer For Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Series ‘Beauty In Black’

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives.

Tyler Perry's 'Beauty In Black'

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

Tyler Perry's 'Beauty In Black'

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Check out the trailer below:

Anybody recognize common themes from previous Perry projects? He loves it when the working and upper classes collide!

Tyler Perry's 'Beauty In Black'

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

The cast features Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda, Ashley Versher as Lena, George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.

Tyler Perry's 'Beauty In Black'

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Tyler Perry is creator, director, writer and executive producer. Beauty in Black is a Tyler Perry Studios production. The producers include Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Hair Department Head is Shornell Young. Make-Up Department Head is Syretta Bell. Costume Designer is Raiyonda Vereen. Music by Wow Jones & JimiJame$.

Part One of Beauty in Black (8 episodes) debuts October 24 and is written, directed, and produced by Perry.

Will you be watching?

