All Hail! Majestic Monarchs Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer & Thaddeus Bullard Seeking Queens On Bravo’s ‘Kings Court’

All hail the kings!

This week (May 6), Bravo announced the cast and premiere date for their new dating series, Kings Court. The series is a male counterpart to Queens Court, which featured celebrity queens: LisaRaye, K. Michelle, London “Deelishis” Charles, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, who were seeking suitors.

Finding love comes with its challenges, and if you’re a celebrity with fame and fortune, the stakes are even higher. Kings Court features three celebrity kings: supermodel Tyson Beckford…

NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer…

and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard.

, searching for their queen among 21 smart, accomplished, and beautiful single ladies ready to risk it all for the one.

In each episode, the kings take the women on fun, adventurous dates to discover which of them tug at their heartstrings. The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party, where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home. After navigating a roller coaster of emotional highs, dramatic lows, and tough eliminations, the kings must ultimately decide which of these fabulous ladies is their queen.

Beckford, Boozer, and Bullard will be joined by Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, who will host the series.

The show, produced by Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment, premieres Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. Alongside Packer, Richard Brown, Jeff Spangler, Rob Laplante, and Omid Kahangi serve as executive producers.

As we wait for the official trailer for the season, check out a special sneak peek of the show.