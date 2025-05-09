Reality TV

Bravo's 'Kings Court' Features Tyson Beckford & Carlos Boozer

All Hail! Majestic Monarchs Tyson Beckford, Carlos Boozer & Thaddeus Bullard Seeking Queens On Bravo’s ‘Kings Court’

Published on May 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kings Court Assets

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

All hail the kings!

This week (May 6), Bravo announced the cast and premiere date for their new dating series, Kings Court. The series is a male counterpart to Queens Court, which featured celebrity queens: LisaRaye, K. Michelle, London “Deelishis” Charles, Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, who were seeking suitors.

Finding love comes with its challenges, and if you’re a celebrity with fame and fortune, the stakes are even higher. Kings Court features three celebrity kings: supermodel Tyson Beckford…

Kings Court Assets

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer…

Kings Court Assets

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

and WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard.

Kings Court Assets

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

, searching for their queen among 21 smart, accomplished, and beautiful single ladies ready to risk it all for the one.

In each episode, the kings take the women on fun, adventurous dates to discover which of them tug at their heartstrings. The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party, where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home. After navigating a roller coaster of emotional highs, dramatic lows, and tough eliminations, the kings must ultimately decide which of these fabulous ladies is their queen.

Beckford, Boozer, and Bullard will be joined by Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete, who will host the series.

Kings Court Assets

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

Kings Court Assets

Source: Courtesy / Bravo

The show, produced by Will Packer and Lighthearted Entertainment, premieres Sunday, July 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. Alongside Packer, Richard Brown, Jeff Spangler, Rob Laplante, and Omid Kahangi serve as executive producers.

As we wait for the official trailer for the season, check out a special sneak peek of the show.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Spotsylvania hate crime attack

Hate Crimes: Black Queer Couple Assaulted By Violent White People In Spotsylvania, VA

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close