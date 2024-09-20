All Hail! LisaRaye, K. Michelle And Deelishis Seeking Suitors On ‘Queens Court’ Season 2

Queens Court is set to return for a second season, this time on Bravo and Peacock, and a new trio is seeking suitors.

The season 2 premiere, which will air on Sunday, Oct. 6, will introduce three new celebrity queens—LisaRaye, K.Michelle, and London “Deelishis” Charles—who will take the reins from former stars Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea, each of whom previously sought their forever partners.

According to the show’s official press release, the newcomers will embark on a journey to find true love, however, “despite their success, fame, and fortune, matters of the heart remain a challenge.” LisaRaye, K. Michelle, and Deelishis will have the opportunity to court 22 men in hopes of finding lasting love as they discover red flags and a heap of drama in between.

LisaRaye, K. Michelle, And Deelishis Are Ready To Find Love

Although there will be challenges, Hollywood star LisaRaye, known for her roles in The Players Club and All of Us, confidently believes that her “king is out there somewhere,” as highlighted in the trailer released on Sept.18.

LisaRaye was previously married to Michael Misick, the former Prime Minister of the Turks and Caicos. The couple met in 2005, tied the knot in 2006, separated in 2008, finalizing their divorce in 2009. In a 2020 interview on Claudia Jordan’s Fox Soul show, Out Loud, LisaRaye expressed regret over marrying the politician, stating she “should have married for love” rather than the “potential of falling in love.” Now, at 56, she is seeking “a second chance to get it right,” as revealed in the trailer.

“I went from an actress to a First Lady, and I have a lifestyle in which I absolutely love,” she adds. “I would not allow anyone to take me backwards.”

K. Michelle, who has been romantically linked to Idris Elba and Dr. Kastan Sims, wants someone who can keep up with her busy music career and offer “stability” in between.

“I’m at the crossroads in my life; I am ready for stability,” the 42-year-old hitmaker says in the trailer. “I’m the kind of woman God’s gotta shake up, flip down, roll over in order to change, and that’s exactly what he did.”

London “Deelishis” Charles, who famously won the second season of Flavor of Love and describes herself as a “hopeless romantic,” recently reevaluated her romantic outlook in the new trailer for Queens Court, citing her experience with divorce as a factor. Deelishis was married to the Exonerated Five’s Raymond Santana for two years after they met on Instagram in 2019. Santana filed for divorce in November 2021, stating that the marriage was “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” although Deelishis later accused him of cheating and labeled him a “narcissist.”

Deelishis, 46, says she hopes fans will get a better idea of who she is outside of her reality TV persona and her messy divorce that went public.

“The world knows me as ‘Deelishis,’ but for this, I want to be known as myself,” she said in the jam-packed trailer. “I am London, and it’s just as tasty. Trust me.”

Returning hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete will provide their wisdom and support as the queens let go of the past and pursue their happily ever afters. The second season of Queens Court will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, on Bravo and Peacock.

Will you be watching?