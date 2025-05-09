Truth-Teller Torrei Hart Talks Her Egregiously Entertaining ‘Brutally Honest’ Podcast–‘We Need The Truth [Exclusive]

Source: Urban One Podcast Network

Torrei Hart is done with sugarcoating, and with Brutally Honest, her unapologetic new podcast on the Urban One Podcast Network, she’s inviting guests to embrace that unfiltered authenticity too. The comedienne/ audio aficionado told BOSSIP that she’s bringing back truth-telling in a world drowning in filters, facades, and fear of cancellation.

“I think we’re in a state where we need truth,” she told Managing Editor Dani Canada “Everybody is walking around on social media faking it. Nobody wants to give their true raw opinions anymore. If you do, you get canceled.”



That raw honesty is at the core of the podcast, where Torrei blends comedy, confrontation, and care into conversations with guests who range from reality stars to comedians. Past episodes have featured Monyetta Shaw, Christina Johnson, Rodney Perry, Stevie Baggs, and Sundy Carter; and Torrei holds every one of them accountable in a unique way.

“I’ve had to pull a few people,” she told BOSSIP. “I’m like, ‘You ain’t telling me the truth!’ I don’t sugarcoat it. I’m not like most interviewers. I’ll be like, ‘I don’t think that’s the truth, man. Come on, for real!’”



When subtle nudges don’t work, Torrei resorts to what’s become a signature prop: a bat.

“If people get out of line, I pull the bat up so they can see — like, relax,” she said with a laugh.



That blend of humor and honesty isn’t just for show, it’s rooted in the cavalier comedienne’s sensibility.

“I get to be a little combative too, you know, with my comedy, which is fun — but it’s all in a fun loving way,” she said. “Sometimes with that, it makes them open up a little bit more.”



While Brutally Honest is technically a podcast, Hart insists it’s “really a show” and that’s easy to see considering that its lush, highly personalized set reflects her bold personality.

“I love cheetah print. I love foliage. I love nice decor. I love the colors, the pinks and the purples, those are my favorite colors,” she said. “So I just wanted it to feel like home.”

She continued,

“I light candles every day. I’m always lighting my candles, listening to music when I cook or watch TV,” she added. “So it’s really just all me in the set, pretty much.”



Her previous podcast, Breaking Through with Torrei, was a self-produced effort born from personal transformation that she likens to a practice run, and the multi-hyphenate told BOSSIP that it prepared her for more.

Now, she’s fully in her element and challenging the culture of image obsession while encouraging people to live in their [Brutally Honest] truth.

“Everybody feels like they have to live up to this certain standard. Everybody’s not driving around in Maybachs and Rolls-Royces and different Chanel bags every day,” she said. “You don’t have to always feel like you got to keep up with the Joneses.”



She’s not alone in her fearless approach, and that’s why she wants brutally honest guests like Chrisean Rock, Kanye West, Dave Chappelle, Katt Williams, Mo’Nique and other public figures who “do not give a damn” to take a seat on her couch.

Ultimatey, Torrei Hart is inviting audiences to watch and listen to her Brutally Honest podcast because “it’s raw, fun, funny” and at its core, lives up to its name.

Brutally Honest is now streaming on the Urban One Podcast Network.

