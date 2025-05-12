Dr. Cameisha Clark: Clark Atlanta University Creates Scholarship To Honor Alumna Killed In California Shooting

Dr. Cameisha Clark is being remembered for her leadership, legacy, and lifelong Panther pride.

Clark Atlanta University is mourning one of its own after confirming the tragic loss of Dr. Cameisha Clark, a three-time alumna who was fatally shot at her job as a college dean in California.

Source: Facebook

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, the HBCU plans to honor her legacy by establishing the Dr. Cameisha Clark Scholarship Fund, dedicating an initial $10,000 to support students pursuing careers in education.

“Dr. Cameisha Clark exemplified the Panther spirit. She lived with purpose, led with heart, and leaves behind a legacy that will continue to uplift and inspire the CAU Nation for generations to come,” said Clark Atlanta University President Dr. George T. French, Jr.

Dr. Clark, affectionately known as a “Triple Panther,” earned her undergraduate, Master’s, and Educational Doctorate degrees from Clark Atlanta. As reported by 11Alive, she followed in the footsteps of her grandmother, Dr. Bettye Clark, who also received her doctorate from CAU and carved her own career in academia.

“She called me and said, ‘Grandma, I’m a dean. I’m making X amount of money—and I guess I’m following in your footsteps,’” her grandmother recalled, reflecting on the pride that defined Cameisha’s journey.

Clark had recently been promoted to Dean of Student Affairs at Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology in Inglewood, California. She was not only a leader in her field but also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, a former cheerleader, and an outspoken advocate for ending gun violence. She even launched her own nonprofit in Atlanta called C Squared, aimed at addressing the issue head-on.

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Dr. Clark was shot on May 2, 2025, along with her assistant, in a targeted, execution-style attack. Authorities say Jesse Figueroa, a 40-year-old former security guard at Spartan College, returned to the campus in a uniform and opened fire. Dr. Clark succumbed to her injuries three days later.

Figueroa has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and multiple gun-related felonies, including enhancements that could lead to life in state prison if convicted. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29.

Dr. Clark’s Grandmother Shares Fond Memories Of Her

Despite the heartbreak, her family is choosing to focus on the joy and resilience that defined Dr. Clark’s life. According to 11Alive, Dr. Bettye Clark remembers moments from her granddaughter’s early life that hinted at her big future, including a kindergarten teacher doubting her rhythm.

“The teacher came to me and said, ‘She doesn’t seem to have rhythm,’ and I said, ‘She came from a family of rhythm. So the rhythm must be inside—I’ll check it,’” Dr. Clark laughed.

She also recounted the day Cameisha declared she wanted to join Alpha Kappa Alpha:

“‘Grandma, I think I’m going to pledge AKA,’ and I said, ‘You can pledge whatever the hell you want to pledge—I’m only paying for Delta.’” Still, she bought her granddaughter a $5 AKA key ring.

Clark Atlanta University Will Pay Tribute To Dr. Clark At Graduation

Clark Atlanta University will formally honor Dr. Clark during its Baccalaureate service on Saturday, May 17. In addition to the scholarship fund, counseling services are being made available to students and faculty impacted by the news.

“She had leadership in her,” her grandmother said. “Her degree was in higher ed leadership, so I was not surprised at all.”

As the Clark family awaits more answers in the investigation, they are choosing to remember Dr. Clark for her bold leadership, big heart, and unwavering spirit. Her loss is not only a tragedy for her family, but for the education community and the countless students whose lives she touched.