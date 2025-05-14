Walk In Yo’ Trap, Take Over Yo’ Trap: John Ewing Becomes Omaha’s 1st Black Mayor, Defeating Republican Incumbent

Source: Sean Pavone

Omaha, Nebraska, isn’t a place that one would consider to be diverse or even tolerant of Black bodies in positions of power; however, things change, and we’re all served well not to forget that.

According to ABC News, the treasurer of Douglas County, Nebraska, a man named John Ewing, has just become the most powerful person in the city. Ewing is now Omaha’s first Black mayor, having defeated his Republican opponent, three-term incumbent, Mayor Jean Stothert, in an election on Tuesday, May 13.

ABC noted that Omaha’s elections are usually nonpartisan as political parties are not listed on the ballot, but both campaigns began to reveal more about their party affiliations as election day drew nearer.

“One of the things I’ve always wanted to do is be a mentor and an example for the young people in our community, so they could believe that their dreams were possible. And I hope they’re watching tonight. I hope they believe that their dreams are possible,” Ewing told ABC affiliate KETV late Tuesday night.



With Ewing holding an almost an 11,000 vote lead in the race, Stothert saw the writing on the wall and called to concede her defeat.

This victory is added to the growing list of Democratic candidates who have flipped their respective areas from red to blue, including a recent Democratic win in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race last month.

“From coast to coast, from blue to purple to even red states, Democrats are overwhelmingly outperforming Republicans in nearly every election held this year,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin said in a statement late Tuesday.

Meanwhile, according to First Alert 6, Republicans like Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen are finger-pointing at his conservative constituents and laying the blame for the “L” directly at their feet.

“Elections matter. Leadership matters. Conservative leadership matters,” he said. “I hope that all of us can take a bite into that apple and make sure we don’t forget, and make sure that we play a role.”

Congratulations, Black man! Make Omaha proud!