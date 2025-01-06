Politics

Deb Fischer’s husband Bruce refuses Kamala Harris handshake

Caucasity Audacity: Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer’s Husband Refuses To Shake VP Kamala Harris Hand

Published on January 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Electoral Votes Counted On Capitol Hill To Certify Presidential Election

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

 

Despite the fact that she lost the 2024 Presidential election, Kamala Devi Harris is still the Vice President of these muthaf*****n’ United States of America and should be treated as such. Someone might remind their lucky-to-be-in-her-presence spouse of that fact.

Nebraska senator Deb Fischer was sworn in today by VP Harris as she once again won her election and will be returning to Washington, D.C. where she has held her position since 2013. The swearing-in ceremony is a part of the American political system that is typically devoid of pettiness, animus, and disrespect, however, these days, you can’t expect much from the basket of deplorable humans called Republicans.

Related Stories

Social media is currently blowing the f*** up over the blatant disrespect that Senator Fischer’s husband showed the Vice President today. After congratulating Senator Fischer on her new term, VP Harris attempted to extended a completely undeserved congratulations to Fischer’s worthless husband Bruce and he had the nerve to scoff at the VP’s handshake. Peep the video below.

You can see the offended look on the VP’s face as she is forced to play nice with this pathetic sack of whiteness who can hardly stand to look a Black woman who is infinitely more powerful than him in the face and engage in common courtesy. Hopefully he stubs his toe on the bed, falls down, and sprains his old a** ankle.

The caucasity audacity is strong with this one.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Kamala Harris Vice President

More from Bossip

You May Also Like

US-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Doesn't Think He's Going To Heaven

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals

National No Bra Day: 12 Stars Who Said 'Free The Nipple' And Went Braless

MadameNoire
5th Annual "Can We Talk?" Multicultural Arts & Wellness Summit Brunch

Taraji P. Henson’s “Can We Talk?” Summit Brings Major Sisterhood & Starpower

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Prime Video's "Cross" Season Two At New York Comic Con 2025

It Begins & Ends With Him: What To Expect From Season 2 Of Prime Video's 'Cross' Following Premiere Date Announcement

Global Grind
Latest News
Latto x 21 Savage
2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

Wendy Osefo attend ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

‘Zen Wen Is In The Pen!’ Potomac Pettiness Peaks As RHOP Cast Reacts To Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Fraud Arrest

A$AP Rocky attends Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" Los Angeles Premiere

Daddy’s Girl! Adoring A$AP Rocky Calls Newborn Rocki His ‘Favorite’ Creation This Year

READY TO LOVE: DETROIT
21 Items

What Up Doe?! Meet The Marvelous Motor City Singles Of #ReadyToLove Detroit

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

The Braxtons Assets
7:17

Trina Braxton Talks ‘The Braxtons’ Season 2, Her Happy Marriage & THAT Tamar & Toni Sister Squabble [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close