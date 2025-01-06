Caucasity Audacity: Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer’s Husband Refuses To Shake VP Kamala Harris Hand

Despite the fact that she lost the 2024 Presidential election, Kamala Devi Harris is still the Vice President of these muthaf*****n’ United States of America and should be treated as such. Someone might remind their lucky-to-be-in-her-presence spouse of that fact.

Nebraska senator Deb Fischer was sworn in today by VP Harris as she once again won her election and will be returning to Washington, D.C. where she has held her position since 2013. The swearing-in ceremony is a part of the American political system that is typically devoid of pettiness, animus, and disrespect, however, these days, you can’t expect much from the basket of deplorable humans called Republicans.

Social media is currently blowing the f*** up over the blatant disrespect that Senator Fischer’s husband showed the Vice President today. After congratulating Senator Fischer on her new term, VP Harris attempted to extended a completely undeserved congratulations to Fischer’s worthless husband Bruce and he had the nerve to scoff at the VP’s handshake. Peep the video below.

You can see the offended look on the VP’s face as she is forced to play nice with this pathetic sack of whiteness who can hardly stand to look a Black woman who is infinitely more powerful than him in the face and engage in common courtesy. Hopefully he stubs his toe on the bed, falls down, and sprains his old a** ankle.

The caucasity audacity is strong with this one.