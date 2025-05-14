Television

'Forever' Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Swoon-Worthy Teenage Tale ‘Forever’ Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix

Published on May 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Our prayers have been answered! Totes adorbs teen drama Forever has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. This comes barely a week after the first season started streaming on May 8.

Forever
Source: Elizabeth Morris/Netflix

Netflix announced the news via a social media video of the cast and its creator, Mara Brock Akil, reacting to the big news.

“Keisha and Justin we want to spend FOREVER with you. FOREVER is renewed for Season 2,” the caption read.

The Netflix series is based on Judy Blume‘s 1975 novel, Forever.

It follows the love story of Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.), young athletes who become each other’s first love, which ultimately impacts them for the rest of their lives.

Forever
Source: Elizabeth Morris

Simone plays Keisha, a confident track star with dreams for life after high school. Cooper Jr. plays Justin, who dreams of playing  Division I basketball and achieving more than his successful parents.

Forever
Source: Elizabeth Morris

Executive producers include Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, and Anthony Hemingway. Additional cast includes Marvin Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Adriyan Rae, Paigion Walker, Xavier Mills, E’myri Crutchfield, and Yusef Thomas.

Will YOU be watching Forever season 2 on Netflix?

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

For Your Viewing Pleasure News

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Tina Knowles x Beyonce

Tina Knowles Effortlessy Ethers Beyoncé Haters With Throwback Video—’She Chose To Rely On Her Talent’

2023 Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Offset Slings Not-So-Subtle Shade At ‘Unseasoned’ Stefon Diggs Amid Cardi B Romance, Claims His Exes Have NEVER Upgraded

"Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening

Teyana Taylor Reveals She Must Undergo Emergency Surgery To Remove Growth On Her Vocal Cord

Marlon Wayans x John Witherspoon

Blocked ‘Bang, Bang, Bang!’ Blessings: Marlon Wayans Alleges NBC Rejected ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Because John Witherspoon’s Pops Was ‘Too Ghetto’

Child Star - LA Special Screening - Arrivals

Raven-Symoné Reveals Her Last Boyfriend Got Another Woman Pregnant & And Asked Her To Be Godmother

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM

Diddy’s Attorney Says The Bad Boy Founder Is ‘Going To Be Back At Madison Square Garden’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close