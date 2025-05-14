'Forever' Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix
Swoon-Worthy Teenage Tale ‘Forever’ Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix
Our prayers have been answered! Totes adorbs teen drama Forever has been renewed for season 2 on Netflix. This comes barely a week after the first season started streaming on May 8.
Netflix announced the news via a social media video of the cast and its creator, Mara Brock Akil, reacting to the big news.
“Keisha and Justin we want to spend FOREVER with you. FOREVER is renewed for Season 2,” the caption read.
The Netflix series is based on Judy Blume‘s 1975 novel, Forever.
It follows the love story of Keisha Clark (Lovie Simone) and Justin Edwards (Michael Cooper Jr.), young athletes who become each other’s first love, which ultimately impacts them for the rest of their lives.
Simone plays Keisha, a confident track star with dreams for life after high school. Cooper Jr. plays Justin, who dreams of playing Division I basketball and achieving more than his successful parents.
Executive producers include Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, and Anthony Hemingway. Additional cast includes Marvin Winans III, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Adriyan Rae, Paigion Walker, Xavier Mills, E’myri Crutchfield, and Yusef Thomas.
Will YOU be watching Forever season 2 on Netflix?
