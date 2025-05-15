Hot Girl Slammer: Chris Brown Arrested Hours After Posting ‘FREE TORY,’ Mischievous Megan Thee Stallion Fans Happily Call It Karma

Megan Thee Stallion fans are delighted by the news that another star who publicly supported Tory Lanez has joined the rapper in jail.

Source: Prince Williams

Chris Brown has been arrested once again, this time, in Manchester, England. The singer was taken into custody early Thursday (May 15) morning for allegedly hitting music producer Abe Diaw with a tequila bottle at a London nightclub in 2023.

According to reports from The Sun, the Metropolitan Police revealed Brown was detained at the five-star Lowry Hotel on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody, where he remains,” the police said. “The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on Feb. 19, 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

Diaw, a music executive, filed a lawsuit against the artist in October 2023, claiming Brown had assaulted him eight months prior. He alleged the singer “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” on him after “beating him over the head” with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 in February 2023 at the Tape London nightclub.

According to Diaw, Brown allegedly proceeded to “ruthlessly stomp on” and kick him in the back of the neck, making him unconscious for 30 seconds. In his lawsuit, Diaw claims the contact sent him to the hospital with “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.”

The music executive also claimed that Brown had taken part in “defamatory conduct by spreading false rumors” about him and his clients after the incident, calling him a thief in order to hurt his professional relationships.

Chris Brown has had multiple run-ins with the law over the course of his career, including pleading guilty to felony assault for brutally beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna in 2009. Another one of his exes, Karrueche Tran, was granted a five-year restraining order against Brown in 2017.

This time around, the singer’s arrest came just a few hours after he posted a message of support for Tory Lanez, who is currently serving 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

“FREE TORY!!!!!,” he posted on his Instagram Story, which came shortly after the Canadian rapper was stabbed multiple times in prison.

Having supported one another in the past, this co-sign wasn’t surprising, but it was delightful for Megan Thee Stallion fans who think karma is responsible for his arrest hours later.

Check out reactions to Chris Brown’s latest arrest down below: