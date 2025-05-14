Tory Lanez’s Legal Team Claims New Evidence Proves Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Friend Kelsey Harris Shot The Star

Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, but citing new evidence, his legal team is alleging that someone else is to blame for the rapper’s shooting.

Source: Prince Williams

In a press conference on Wednesday, multiple people claimed Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, never fired the weapon used to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. His legal team presented new evidence that suggests he never fired the weapon the night the “Mamushi” rapper was shot in the Hollywood Hills.

“Mr. Peterson was never given a fair trial, free from bias, political interference, and media-driven pressure,” said Gianno Caldwell, according to reports from Fox 11. The news conference was held by United the People, a non-profit organization in which “a team of lawyers and activists who fight for social justice and assist the community in any way they can,” per their website.

This briefing comes just days after Lanez was stabbed multiple times during his sentence at a California prison.

In a statement posted to his Instagram page, Tory’s team claims he suffered wounds to his back, torso, the back of his head, and the left side of his face. As the Canadian rapper continues recovering at a hospital in Bakersfield, his legal team is hoping the new evidence will lead to his release.

“We think it’s time. Enough is enough. It’s time to bring the brother home,” said Ceasar McDowell, Unite the People CEO and co-founder to open the press conference.

Attorney Walter Roberts also spoke to Lanez’s alleged innocence, claiming the rapper never fired the weapon, and that it was actually Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, who shot her that night.

Harris’ bodyguard reportedly came forward to claim that Harris was the one who pulled the trigger.

“[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times,” Roberts claimed. “In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting.”

“There were three potential suspects in the car that night. And yet the only DNA sample was taken of Mr. Peterson, even though unknown DNA was found on the gun,” he added.

As for the man who stabbed Lanez earlier this week, prison officials have named the alleged assailant as 42-year-old Santino Casio. He is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Casio has been incarcerated in Los Angeles County since February 2004, serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole. His convictions include second-degree murder, attempted murder in the first degree, using a dangerous or deadly weapon, and causing severe bodily harm.

In January 2008, he received an additional six-year sentence from Imperial County for committing an assault while in prison using a deadly weapon or force capable of causing serious injury, according to People. He was sentenced again in June 2018 to two more years for an in-prison offense involving the possession or manufacture of a deadly weapon.