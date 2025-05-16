Why Michael B. Jordan Was Mentioned During Cassie’s Testimony At Diddy’s Trial

During her testimony at Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ sex trafficking trial, Cassie Ventura testified that her ex-boyfriend suspected her of having an affair with Michael B. Jordan.

During the jury selection process, potential jurors were given a list of nearly 200 celebrities and public figures and asked to say which names they recognized. According to reports from Variety, one of the names on that list included Michael B. Jordan, and it has now been revealed what the Sinners star has to do with the trial.

Ventura, who has been on the stand at Combs’ trial since Tuesday, May 13, was asked about the Bad Boy founder’s suspicions of an affair during cross-examination on Thursday. One of Combs’ attorneys, Anna Estevao, asked Cassie about her time on the set of a movie in South Africa, referring to the 2016 film, Honey 3.

“Mr. Combs suspected you of a relationship with whom?,” Estevao asked of her time on set, according to People.

Ventura responded with Jordan’s name, also revealing that at the time, she had seen a photo of Combs with another woman, which she admitted made her “angry.”

The singer was in a relationship with the disgraced music mogul for 11 years and has testified about the “hundreds” of “Freak Offs” she was allegedly involved in with male sex workers. Her testimony also included an allegation that Combs raped her in 2018, the year their relationship ended.

The court is pushing to finish Ventura’s testimony before she gives birth, taking steps to ensure her testimony is completed by Friday. Ventura is due to deliver her third child next month.

The defense’s cross-examination began with defense attorney Anna Estevao reading aloud affectionate messages Ventura sent Combs over the years, including an August 2009 message that read, “I’m always ready to Freak Off lolol.”

In a March 2017 text message, Cassie wrote that she enjoyed Freak Offs “when we both want it,” according to CNN. In response to this message, Ventura testified, “I would say that loving ‘Freak Offs’ were just words at that point.”

Per CNN, Ventura testified that she never told her friends or any of Combs’ staff members about the Freak Offs. However, she said her friends knew her then-boyfriend physically abused her, with some of them witnessing it themselves. She also told her parents and brother about the abuse at different points, she testified.

Cassie also revealed that Combs allegedly overdosed on painkillers in February 2012 and, for a time, had an addiction to opiates.

Combs often said he didn’t remember physically abusing her because he was inebriated when he did, according to Ventura. She also acknowledged that getting high was at times part of the appeal of Freak Offs,”and they referred to each other as “Get High Partners.”

Cassie went on to say that Combs was “explosive” when he’d find out that she was doing drugs with her friends or took his drugs without him knowing.

“If we weren’t getting high or if I wasn’t doing it with him, it was a problem,” she testified.

Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution and faces up to life in prison. He has pleaded not guilty.