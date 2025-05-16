OWN’s ‘Somebody’s Son’ Exclusive Clip: Josh Gets The Cold Shoulder From Tamerras

"Somebody's Son' Exclusive Clip
Modern dating gets a dose of Mama’s wisdom in OWN’s latest unscripted series, Somebody’s Son, and BOSSIP’s got another exclusive clip.
Inspired by the viral #SomebodysSon hashtag that took social media by storm, the series brings the online celebration of Black love to the screen, following three single, successful Black men as they search for their forever person. In Somebody’s Son, however, these bachelors won’t be navigating their romantic journeys alone; their mothers are coming along for the ride.
Each man is introduced to four accomplished and discerning women, all of whom have high expectations and no intention of settling for anything less than real love. As the sparks start to fly, the women are hit with a twist: not only will the men’s mothers be involved in the process, they’ll also be living in the same house throughout the experience, watching, advising, and sometimes stirring the pot.
With competitive challenges, heartfelt moments, and a few inevitable clashes, Somebody’s Son explores the age-old question: Does a mother really know best when it comes to love? As the bachelors and their moms form opinions, test connections, and navigate disagreements, the power ultimately lies in the hands of the women, who make it clear they’re not just there to be chosen, but to see if these men are truly worthy of them.
Full of emotional depth, surprising twists, and plenty of mama drama, Somebody’s Son is more than a dating show—it’s a celebration of Black love, family dynamics, and the journey to finding someone who truly fits.
About The Cast
Joshua, a 28-year-old NFL Free Agent, and his aunt Oma, a nurse who has been Josh’s primary mother figure, look for a chill and ambitious partner. Joshua’s potential matches are Lexi, a tech marketing manager; Martha, a nurse; Chambriel, a mortgage broker; and Tamerras, a news producer.
James, a 29-year-old cybersecurity engineer, and his mother, Charlease, a founder/managing partner, desire a traditional relationship. James’ potential matches include Bre’Von, an HR manager; Chisom, an IT consultant; Sabranae, a property manager; and Alyssia, a digital marketing coordinator.
Chadd, a 30-year-old SEC financial reporting analyst, and his mother Katina, a cosmetologist and minister, seek a woman of faith who’s ready to start a family. Chadd’s potential matches include Miranda, a corporate HR professional; Loren, a hair stylist and salon owner; Jasmine, an esthetician; and Paige, a business analyst and sports broadcaster.
Somebody’s Son Exclusive Clip
In an exclusive sneak peek from this Saturday’s episode of The Never Ever Mets, emotions run high after a candid confession causes friction in the romance retreat.
Joshua, a bachelor who recently shared a promising one-on-one date with Tamerras, appears to be wavering after confessing to fellow housemate Lexi that he wasn’t completely “sold” on Tamerras. Lexi wastes no time bringing the comment back to Tamerras—who isn’t too pleased.
Josh tries to engage Tamerras in a conversation and gets the cold shoulder as she ignores him.
“I’m a little bit confused, Tamerras is annoyed,” said Josh. “We get back from this beautiful date, have a great time. Now she’s giving me the cold shoulder.”
Take an exclusive look below!
Catch the full episode of The Never Ever Mets, titled “#BareItAll,” when it premieres Saturday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN!
