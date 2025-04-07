Reality TV Stars

'Somebody's Son' Coming To OWN On April 12

Mama Knows Best: OWN’s ‘Somebody’s Son’ Features Black Bachelors With Their No-Nonsense Moms [Exclusive Clip]

Published on April 7, 2025

Modern dating gets a dose of mama’s wisdom in OWN’s latest unscripted series, Somebody’s Son, and BOSSIP’s got the exclusive clip.

Somebody's Son
Source: Somebody’s Son

Inspired by the viral #SomebodysSon hashtag that took social media by storm, the series brings the online celebration of Black love to the screen, following three single, successful Black men as they search for their forever person. In Somebody’s Son, however, these bachelors won’t be navigating their romantic journeys alone; their mothers are coming along for the ride.

Somebody's Son
Source: Somebody’s Son

Each man is introduced to four accomplished and discerning women, all of whom have high expectations and no intention of settling for anything less than real love. As the sparks start to fly, the women are hit with a twist: not only will the men’s mothers be involved in the process, they’ll also be living in the same house throughout the experience, watching, advising, and sometimes stirring the pot.

Somebody's Son
Source: Somebody’s Son

With competitive challenges, heartfelt moments, and a few inevitable clashes, Somebody’s Son explores the age-old question: Does a mother really know best when it comes to love? As the bachelors and their moms form opinions, test connections, and navigate disagreements, the power ultimately lies in the hands of the women, who make it clear they’re not just there to be chosen, but to see if these men are truly worthy of them.

Full of emotional depth, surprising twists, and plenty of mama drama, Somebody’s Son is more than a dating show—it’s a celebration of Black love, family dynamics, and the journey to finding someone who truly fits.

Somebody's Son
Source: Somebody’s Son

About The Cast

Joshua, a 28-year-old NFL Free Agent, and his aunt Oma, a nurse who has been Josh’s primary mother figure in life, look for a chill and ambitious partner. Joshua’s potential matches are Lexi, a tech marketing manager; Martha, a nurse; Chambriel, a mortgage broker; and Tamerras, a news producer. 

James, a 29-year-old cybersecurity engineer, and his mother, Charlease, a founder/managing partner, desire a traditional relationship. James’ potential matches include Bre’Von, an HR manager; Chisom, an IT consultant; Sabranae, a property manager; and Alyssia, a digital marketing coordinator.

Somebody's Son
Source: Somebody’s Son

Chadd, a 30-year-old SEC financial reporting analyst, and his mother Katina, a cosmetologist and minister, seek a woman of faith ready to start a family. Chadd’s potential matches include Miranda, a corporate HR professional; Loren, a hair stylist and salon owner; Jasmine, an esthetician; and Paige, a business analyst and sports broadcaster.

Somebody's Son
Source: Somebody’s Son

Somebody’s Son Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from the premiere, Josh meets a gaggle of gorgeous girls who are all vying for his affection. He announces, however, that one woman is missing: his mom, Oma.

The ladies are shocked, especially Chambriel, who’s not dressed appropriately to meet someone’s mother.

“I’m in shorts; short shorts, and I’m here dressed to meet my man, and then I’m meeting his mom. Somebody pray for me!” she says.

Catch the premiere of Somebody’s Son on Saturday, April 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, only on OWN.

