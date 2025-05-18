Dawn Richard Says Diddy Threatened To Make Her ‘Disappear’ After Witnessing Him ‘Attack’ Cassie With A Skillet

The Sean “Diddy” Combs trial is now ready to hear from another key witness whose experiences within the Bad Boy Records empire could shed further light on the allegations of a toxic and potentially criminal environment.

Source:

While Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura‘s detailed account has laid a foundation for the prosecution’s case, the anticipated testimony of former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard is expected to offer a firsthand perspective on the power dynamics and expectations under Diddy’s management, making Dawn Richard’s testimony a crucial element of this trial.

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Dawn Richard, who rose to fame as part of the group Danity Kane, a project heavily influenced by Diddy through his reality show, Making the Band, has previously spoken about the intense pressures and sometimes unconventional methods that characterized her time with Bad Boy Records. While her experience may not directly address the sex trafficking allegations, her insights into the control and influence Diddy allegedly wielded over his artists could be invaluable for the prosecution. The anticipation surrounding Dawn Richard’s testimony stems from the belief that it may corroborate aspects of Cassie’s account and provide a broader context for understanding Diddy’s alleged behavior.

Dawn Richard Corroborates Cassie’s Testimony That She Was “Attacked By Sean Combs”

Love Crime? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The former girl group member has just begun her time on the witness stand, but in just one day, she has already added context to events described by Cassie during her testimony. According to Vulture, Richard claimed she witnessed firsthand how violent Combs was with Cassie. She recalled a time in 2009 when Combs attacked his then-girlfriend with a skillet, which then led him to kick her while she was lying in the fetal position.

“I observed Cassie being attacked,” Richard stated after being asked about the incident. “She was attacked by Sean Combs.”

“He came downstairs, screaming, belligerent, asking where his food was,” Richard said about the incident that occurred in Combs’ LA home. “[I saw] him kick her in the head and beat her in front of us.”

Richard claimed that the disgraced music mogul was upset about his food and demanded to know where his eggs were. She also stated that the enraged Combs took the skillet, which held the eggs, and tried to hit Cassie with it.

“She went into the fetal position and you could see she was…trying to hide her face and her head,” Richard revealed.

The singer recalled that after trying to hit her with the skillet, he dragged her upstairs. Then she could hear yelling and glass breaking. However, she did not want to intervene due to fear she would also be harmed.

“I was scared that if I intervened, I might get [it] worse.”

How Dawn Richard’s Testimony Could Illuminate the Diddy Trial

Though the experience was already traumatizing enough, Dawn Richard says it did not stop there. The following day, Richard claims she and her colleague (the other member of Diddy – Dirty Money) were called into the studio to record. After arrival, Combs locked the door to address what they had seen the previous day. Richard testified that he likened the incident to a “lover’s quarrel.” He allegedly followed up with a threat implying that if they told anyone about what they saw, there would be consequences.

“Where he comes from, people go missing if they say things like that,” Richard recounted. “And then, he gave us flowers.”

Reports suggest that the testimony will likely delve into the contractual obligations, the personal demands, and the overall atmosphere at Bad Boy Records during her tenure. The prosecution will likely aim to draw parallels between the alleged control and coercion described by Cassie and Dawn Richard’s experiences to establish a pattern of behavior. As BOSSIP reported, Richard filed a lawsuit in 2024 alleging sexual assault and inhumane treatment.

The prosecution will also likely seek to highlight any similarities between Dawn Richard’s experiences and Cassie’s allegations, potentially illustrating a consistent pattern of control and influence allegedly employed by Diddy. As the trial progresses, the insights offered through Dawn Richard’s testimony will be closely watched for their potential impact on the jury.

Richard will return to the witness stand on Monday, May 19, 2025.