Danity Kane Singer Dawn Richard Sues Former Boss Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs For Sexual Abuse

09/13/2024

Diddy’s Erica Wolff has released a statement denying Dawn Richard’s claims.

“Mr. Combs is shocked and disappointed by this lawsuit. In an attempt to rewrite history, Dawn Richard has now manufactured a series of false claims all in the hopes of trying to get a pay day — conveniently timed to coincide with her album release and press tour. If Ms. Richard had such a negative experience with Making the Band and Danity Kane, she would not have chosen to continue working directly with Mr. Combs for Dirty Money, nor would she have returned for the Making the Band reboot in 2020 or agreed to be featured on The Love Album last year. It’s unfortunate that Ms. Richard has cast their 20-year friendship aside to try and get money from him, but Mr. Combs is confidently standing on truth and looks forward to proving that in court.”

Another woman has filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The disgraced music mogul, who is already being sued by multiple people, is being hit with another lawsuit, this time, from a former Bad Boy artist.

Dawn Richard, a member of the girl group Danity Kane, sued Combs on Tuesday, Sept. 10, accusing him of sexual assault and inhumane treatment. She also claims to have witnessed him physically abuse his ex Cassie Ventura multiple times.

As a participant in Diddy’s popular MTV series Making the Band back in 2004, Richard claims in court documents obtained by TMZ that Combs allegedly called contestants “fat,” “ugly,” “b****es” and “hoes.”

She also alleges to have seen Combs’ ex Kim Porter leaving a studio crying with bruises all over her face in 2005. Years later, Richard claims she witnessed Diddy throw Ventura against a wall, choke her, and drag her up a flight of stairs in his Los Angeles home.

Dawn goes on to claim that she saw Combs throw a “scalding” hot pan of eggs on Cassie while yelling at her, and in another instance, allegedly punch Ventura in the face and attempt to strangle her with his bare hands.

According to the lawsuit, Richard and her Dirty Money bandmate Kalenna Harper tried to support Cassie by urging her to leave, which led to Combs allegedly threatening them, saying: “Y’all b****es don’t get in my relationship,” “Just make money and shut the f**k up,” and “You b****es want to die today?”

As for the abuse she allegedly suffered, Richard claims Combs forced her to rehearse for 48 hours without sleep, causing her to lose a substantial amount of weight and develop rashes all over her body. From 2009 to 2011, Dawn also alleges Combs sexually assaulted her numerous times, touching her near her breasts and butt while she was undressed in a changing room.

“Mr. Combs frequently smacked Ms. Richard’s bare buttocks and often commented on her body, noting that although she was ‘too skinny,’ she had an ‘a**’” the lawsuit reads.

In her lawsuit, Dawn Richard is seeking compensatory damages; a monetary judgment for mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress; punitive and exemplary damages; and for him to cover her attorneys’ fees.

Of course, this is just one of several lawsuits Combs is currently facing.

The Bad Boy founder settled Ventura’s rape and abuse lawsuit against him just one day after she filed it in Nov. 2023.

Months later, video surveillance of Diddy brutally attacking Cassie in a hotel in 2016 was released to the public. At the time, he issued an apology but claimed the incident was out of the ordinary.