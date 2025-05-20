Kid Cudi Will Reportedly Testify In Diddy’s Sex Trafficking Trial This Week

Following Cassie Ventura’s multi-day testimony in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial, another celebrity will reportedly take the stand.

Source: Getty Images

Kid Cudi is set to take the stand in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking trial later this week, according to reports from Complex’s Shawn Setaro. It’s currently unknown when he will testify as there are two witnesses ahead of him, but prosecutors said he is expected to take the stand perhaps as early as Wednesday afternoon.

This news comes shortly after Cassie Ventura’s mother claimed that in late 2011, Combs demanded she pay him $20,000 because he was “angry” after finding out about her relationship with the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper.

In court on Tuesday, May 20, Regina Ventura took the stand and claimed that she and her husband were forced to take out a home equity loan to pay Diddy what he was requesting. He reportedly asked for the money so he could recoup what he spent on Cassie, but several days after giving him the money, she said Diddy gave it back without explanation.

The jury also saw an email Regina received from her daughter at around this same time, as reported by Complex. In the email, Cassie told her mother that Combs was threatening to release “2 explicit sex tapes of her” as payback for her relationship with Cudi. She also said in the email that the disgraced music mogul “said he will be having someone hurt me and [Kid Cudi] physically.”

Regina testified that she “was physically sick” upon receiving the email. “I knew he was trying to hurt my daughter.”

During her testimoney, Cassie claimed that Diddy told her in late 2011 or early 2012 that he was going to have someone blow up Kid Cudi’s car, an incident she first mentioned in her 2023 civil suit. Shortly after the singer filed her lawsuit, Cudi confirmed that his car was indeed set on fire in early 2012 and no one was arrested for the incident.

Diddy was arrested in September 2024 on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and faces up to life in prison.