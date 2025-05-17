Cassie Claims Diddy Threatened To Release ‘Freak-Off’ Tapes Unless She Participated In Another, Alex Fine Says Cassie Saved Herself

The federal sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs has reached a pivotal stage with the highly anticipated testimony of his former partner, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. As the details of her time with the music mogul emerge, so do the harrowing details of their volatile relationship. However, the unwavering support of her husband, Alex Fine, adds another layer of intensity to this already explosive case.

Source: Karwai Tang

As previously reported, Diddy’s trial began on May 5, 2025, and is expected to last eight weeks. Cassie’s testimony began on May 13th. TMZ reports Ventura’s testimony has been harrowing, painting a picture of alleged control and coercion during her 11-year relationship with Combs. Cassie recounted instances where Diddy allegedly threatened to release a sex tape if she did not participate in what she referred to as “freak-offs.” These disturbing allegations detail a pattern of alleged manipulation and control that the prosecution is aiming to establish as central to their sex trafficking case. Cassie’s testimony reportedly included instances of alleged forced drug use and a relationship that was centered on fear.

Her emotional testimony is expected to be a cornerstone of the prosecution’s efforts to demonstrate a pattern of coercive behavior by Combs over an extended period. The details shared in court have undoubtedly sent shockwaves through social media and beyond, casting a stark light on the power dynamics allegedly at play.

Love Crime? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The testimony also highlighted the timeline of Cassie’s departure from her relationship with Combs and the subsequent relationship with her now-husband, Alex Fine. Reports indicate that Cassie detailed how—after ending her tumultuous relationship with Diddy—she found solace and support in Fine. Their relationship progressed relatively quickly, with the couple marrying in 2019 and starting a family shortly thereafter. This timeline is crucial and was seemingly mentioned because Ventura accused the disgraced music mogul of raping her in 2018 in her now-settled lawsuit.

In Cassie’s testimony, it was revealed that she and Combs were intimate in September 2018, after she began dating Fine. Page Six reported that Fine FaceTimed her while the two were being intimate. Before this line of questioning, it was unclear if this particular incident was the night she was allegedly raped. However, Ventura revealed that the night in question was consensual, and Combs raped her in August 2018.

Reports state that Cassie testified that Fine learned about her continued sexual relationship with Combs and the August 2018 rape. She claims Fine “punched a wall” after learning she had been raped.

Alex Fine’s Powerful Support After Cassie’s Testimony

As Cassie Ventura concluded her emotional and significant testimony in the sex trafficking trial against Combs, her husband, Alex Fine, issued a powerful statement of unwavering support. As reported by Page Six, Fine’s words underscored his deep admiration for his wife’s strength and courage in sharing her experiences. His statement emphasized his commitment to protecting Cassie and their children, making it clear that he stands firmly by her side during this difficult time.

“Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife freeing herself of her past. I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. Please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit, nor her smile, that lights up every room. You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man,” he wrote in a statement.

“Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her.”

His public declaration of support not only reinforces their bond but also sends a strong message of solidarity to other survivors of abuse.

Ventura also released a statement after her testimony concluded: “This week has been extremely challenging but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear. For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget.”

“I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received,” she continued. “I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest as I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy. I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.”