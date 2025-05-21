Terri J. Vaughn, Niya Palmer, & Keisha Lance Bottoms Bring Boss Energy To Tyler Perry’s ‘She The People’ Screening [Exclusive]

Netflix’s She the People is here, and Atlanta gave it the crown first! On Sunday, May 18, Netflix hosted an exclusive screening of Tyler Perry’s latest at iPic Theaters, celebrating his first comedy series for the platform. The event featured series lead and producer Terri J. Vaughn, co-creator and executive producer, Niya Palmer, and executive producer, Keisha Lance Bottoms, who introduced the screening by honoring fellow cast and crew members.

Niya Palmer, Terri J. Vaughn, Keisha Lance Bottoms/ Source: She The People

Bottoms began the morning by setting the tone and emphasizing the importance of representation.

“Life is imitating art, and art is imitating life at a time when we are told we don’t belong in certain spaces,” Bottoms shared during the pre-screening remarks. “Yes, I recognize every single person in She The People and their story. They are who we are. They are part of this fabric, this great thing that we call democracy in America in all its color.”

Source: She The People

Niya Palmer shared similar sentiments.

“If you know anything about this industry, you know it’s really difficult to do what we just pulled off…This was like a wellspring in the middle of the desert. After the strike, it was really challenging. So this is kind of like a miracle, and I’m just very happy.”

Terri J. Vaughn concluded with heartfelt gratitude and tears.

“This is coming to fruition because of the yeses that happened. First, God said yes. Then Niya said yes and Keisha said yes. Tyler Perry said yes…This is a really dope show, and we’re gonna make it number one on Netflix, right?”’

Source: She The People

Brunch, Champagne & Celebration At Rumi’s Kitchen

After the screening, guests walked over to Rumi’s Kitchen at Colony Square, where they were greeted with champagne flutes and seated at curated tables decked out in blush-toned roses and glowing candles. The intimate setting allowed cast, press, and creatives to mix and mingle as DJ Princess Cut set the vibe with Southern party staples like “Flex” by Cupid and “Boots on the Ground.”

Source: She The People

Before brunch was served, the producers led a toast: “To storytelling and sticking together, supporting each other…to season two, y’all!”

Source: Derek White

The menu featured a thoughtful fusion of Middle Eastern and brunch classics, including appetizers like Shakshuka and Smoked Salmon Hummus, entrées such as Za’atar Biscuits & Gravy, Chicken Kabobs, Dutch Baby pancakes and sides of saffron basmati rice and grilled vegetables.

Source: She The People

BOSSIP‘s Lauryn Bass and Terri J. Vaugh/ Source: Lauryn Bass

The guest list reflected a celebration of Black creativity and excellence, with appearances from:

About She The People

Created by Tyler Perry and Niya Palmer, She The People follows Lieutenant Governor candidate Antoinette Dunkerson (played by Vaughn) as she navigates her new role under a condescending, sexist governor, while managing her family’s public image.

Source: She The People

The series is executive produced by Perry, Palmer, Bottoms, and Vaughn, with Angi Bones and Tony Strickland producing for Tyler Perry Studios.

Source: She The People

The cast includes Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, Dyon Brooks, and Jo Marie Payton.

Tyler Perry’s She The People premieres Thursday, May 22, exclusively on Netflix. For more information, visit: www.netflix.com/SheThePeople and follow @StrongBlackLead and @Netflix across platforms for cast updates, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

Will YOU be watching?