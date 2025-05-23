Crash Out Cuteness: Stitch Crashes The Carpet At ‘Lilo & Stitch’ World Premiere In La La Land, Shines Alongside Partner-In-Chaos

Our favorite cuddly crashout stole the show at Disney’s Hawaiian-themed Lilo & Stitch World Premiere where special guests enjoyed Hawaiian vibes provided by hula dancers and a traditional Hawaiian protocol ceremony on the blue carpet outside the El Capitan theatre in LA.

The lovable cast joined Maia Kealoha (Lilo) and her bestest blue pal on the carpet that bustled with excitement over Disney’s latest summer blockbuster expected to dominate the box office.

This latest Stitch sighting comes after the family-friendly film’s trailer made history as the second most-viewed live-action trailer (158 million views) in Disney history.

Check it out below:

In Lilo & Stitch, a lonely Hawaiian girl befriends a fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

A perfectly imperfect duo, Lilo and Stitch bond through their rebellious shenanigans that are just as adorably chaotic as they were in the beloved OG film.

This time around, Stitch wreaks even more havoc with Lilo across Hawaii where all kinds of cuddly chaos commences.

Check out some of the blue mayhem below:

Oh, and this, too.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the highly anticipated film stars 8-year-old Maia Kealoha (in her very first role), Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, and Chris Sanders with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis.

“You bawl your eyes out as much as you laugh,” said Agudong who plays Lilo’s sister/guardian Nani. “But that’s so cool though. That’s the cool part about it, so I’m really excited for people to feel nostalgia and reminisce, but then also feel like, “Oh my God, I remember what it’s like to be with my family. I want to be with my family right now.” This is really amazing, and share this with the world.”

Will you be seated for Lilo & Stitch this Memorial Day weekend? Tell us down below!