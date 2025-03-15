Entertainment

Our Favorite Fuzzy Menace Wreaks Havoc In 'Lilo & Stitch' Trailer

Our Favorite Fuzzy Menace Wreaks Havoc In Adorable Trailer For Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’

Published on March 15, 2025

Lilo & Stitch asset

Source: Disney Studios

Social media is buzzing over the long-awaited trailer for Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake which made history as the second most-viewed live-action trailer (158 million views) in the entertainment giant’s history.

Check it out below:

Lilo & Stitch tells the ‘wildly funny’ and ‘touching’ story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and her fugitive alien BFF who helps to mend her broken family.

Based on the trailer, it has all the sweetness and hijinks of the original with some bold creative changes that sent fans into a frenzy.

Lilo & Stitch asset

Source: Disney Studios

One choice in particular was casting Courtney B. Vance as swole social worker/Man In Black Cobra Bubbles originally voiced and modeled after Ving Rhames.

Now, it’s not confirmed that Rhames didn’t return because of his tight Mission: Impossible filming schedule, but it makes sense as the reason why he’s not playing the live-action version of, well, himself.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, the family-friendly film stars Maia Kealoha, Sydney Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, and Chris Sanders with Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.

“I like that the story and the characters have endured,” said Sanders, co-director, co-writer, and voice of Stitch in the original 2002 film.

“It was my wish that the story and characters would have staying power, and I’m really glad that they have. I’ve never stopped doing the voice. I do it for all the different stage shows and parades and everything, and it’s nice to, several times a year, be able to revisit that character.”

Will you be seated for Lilo & Stitch (opening in theaters everywhere May 23, 2025)? Tell us down below and peep some social media hysteria over the trailer on the flip.

Bossip

