Harvard Sues Trump Administration Over International Student Ban

Harvard University Sues MAGA Miseducationist Donald Trump Over International Student 'Ban'

Published on May 23, 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
Source: Andrew Harnik

Donald Trump and his league of extraordinary bootlickers legitimately believe that they are the rulers and sole controllers of every aspect of American life and nothing could be further from the truth. BOSSIP previously reported on Harvard University’s initial rejection of the Trump administration’s demand that DEI be banned at all schools, colleges, and universities that receive federal funding. Subsequently, Trump threatened to withhold $2.65 billion in grants that were to be directed to America’s oldest institute of higher learning. Due to that immense pressure, Harvard ultimately folded and made sweeping changes to their diversity initiatives including cutting funding for “affinity group” (Black, Jewish, LGTBQ+, etc.) graduation events and turning their DEI office into a “Community and Campus Life” office. However, as the old adage goes, “if you give them an inch, they’ll take a mile.”

According to new CNN reporting, Harvard is now suing the Trump administration for attempting to put what can only be described as retaliatory bans in place at the prestigious university. The president has threatened to revoke Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification if they continue to accept international students.

Yes, you read that correctly. Donald Trump only wants American students enrolled at Harvard and he’s willing to use the most extreme tactics available to him in order to force compliance with his xenophobic agenda. Harvard’s complaint argued that Trump’s order will “erase a quarter of Harvard’s student body.”

“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the ‘ideology’ of its faculty and students,” the complaint states.

An updated CNN article notes that U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs has ruled in Harvard’s favor in a complaint for a temporary restraining order against the administration’s order.

In the words of YG and the late, great Nipsey Hussle, “F*** Donald Trump!”

