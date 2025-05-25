So Sad: Kandi Burruss Reveals That Her Aunt Bertha Is Battling Alzheimer’s: ‘It’s Not Easy’

Kandi Burruss is opening up about a deeply personal struggle that’s been affecting her family.

Source: @Kandi/Instagram

In a candid livestream on Amazon, Kandi shared that her beloved sassy aunt, Aunt Bertha of Old Lady Gang, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. And y’all…it’s been rough.

“So, you know, trying to manage that,” Kandi said, visibly emotional. “We’re having a really hard time because my Aunt Bertha has Alzheimer’s. So, you know, trying to manage that.”

If you’ve ever watched someone you love slip away in slow motion, memories fading, personalities shifting, you know how heavy that is. Alzheimer’s doesn’t just change the person who has it; it changes the whole family dynamic. And the Burruss-Jones clan is feeling it.

Kandi made it clear that the diagnosis has rocked her emotionally. “It’s sad,” she admitted. “It’s been really hard.”

For those who aren’t familiar, Alzheimer’s is a progressive brain disease that gradually destroys memory and thinking skills. Early on, it can look like forgetfulness or confusion, but over time it robs people of the ability to carry out even basic tasks. It’s devastating and there’s no cure, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

If you’ve been following The Real Housewives of Atlanta from the beginning (or even tuned into Kandi & the Gang), you already know Aunt Bertha is no ordinary auntie. She’s a force. Fierce, funny, no-nonsense, and the proud owner of the signature fried chicken recipe at the Old Lady Gang restaurant in ATL. She’s part of the soul of that place—literally and figuratively.

The restaurant itself, launched by Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker in 2017, is named after the three matriarchs: Mama Joyce, Aunt Nora and Aunt Bertha.

As Kandi once put it, “These are not your typical old ladies”—and she meant that.

Aunt Bertha has been a mentor, a mother figure, a cook, and a character in her own right.

“I think I definitely am a mixture of all of them,” Kandi told The Daily Dish in 2022. “They are all outspoken and kind of can be a little verbally abrasive at times. Very honest. I feel like I got it from them, for sure.”

And that’s what makes this moment so heartbreaking. Seeing the people who raised us, molded us, and kept it real with us their whole lives suddenly needing help remembering our names? It’s a kind of pain that cuts deep.

So from us to the Burruss-Jones family: We see you. We’re sending you all the strength, patience, and peace in the world right now. Aunt Bertha has given us so much joy over the years, and we’re holding her close in our thoughts.

If you or someone you know is dealing with Alzheimer’s, there is support out there. Visit www.alz.org for resources, education, and ways to help.