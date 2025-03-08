Celebrity

Kandi Burruss' Restaurant Reportedly Owes $150K

A Scheme Set Up By…: Kandi Burruss’ Blaze Restaurant Reportedly Owes $150K In Unpaid Rent

Published on March 8, 2025

Everybody knows when it comes to Kandi Burruss, the check must always clear, but according to a new lawsuit, she might be a few payments behind.

Her “fine dining” restaurant, Blaze Steak & Seafood, is reportedly in debt to its landlord to the tune of over $150,000. Montego Pacific Inc., the property owner, filed a lawsuit in Fulton County State Court on Monday, Mar. 3 alleging that the singer and reality TV star‘s restaurant owes $154,139.17 in unpaid rent and an additional $56,495.75 for repairs.

The lawsuit also specifies that if the back rent is not paid, Burruss could accrue an additional $12,000 per month in interest. Montego Pacific has given her 10 days to settle up before taking further legal action. Blaze opened its doors in Atlanta in 2020 and is the second restaurant business venture for the Xscape singer and her husband, Todd Tucker. They also own the heavily criticized Old Lady Gang.

Though Blaze has been better received than its predecessor—scoring a 93 with the Georgia Department of Public Health in 2023—it’s had its own share of issues. In 2022, two employees were engaged in a fight that resulted in one being shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It was the second incident involving a handgun at one of Burruss and Tucker’s restaurants.

Blaze’s Troubled Track Record

Blaze was also forced to close its doors in 2021 after failing a restaurant inspection with a low score of 55. The issues were described as minor and did not include rodent or pest issues. One of the larger deductions occurred when the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing their hands. Another nine-point deduction was given because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees.

They also cited a lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrhea events, pink organic residue in both ice makers, and the lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat.

Nonetheless, Burruss and Tucker are flying high as producers of the highly-anticipated Broadway production of Othello starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal which opened on Feb 24.

