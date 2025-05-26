UPDATE: No Charges Filed In Death Of Telvin Osborne, Black Father Shot By White Girlfriend In Burke County, GA

A grand jury in Burke County, Ga., has declined to indict Hannah Grace Cobb, the white woman who fatally shot her Black boyfriend, Telvin Osborne, in February. The decision, announced by the District Attorney’s Office on May 23, effectively closes the case, despite earlier scrutiny and strong reactions across social media.

Source: Instagram

According to WRDW, Cobb was arrested on February 25 and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after Osborne was shot in the chest at their shared residence in Keysville. The grand jury heard the case on April 24, ultimately returning a “no bill,” meaning they declined to press formal charges.

District Attorney Jared Williams confirmed, “As the Grand Jury has spoken, the case is closed.” While a “no bill” doesn’t bar future charges, Williams indicated his office intends to follow the jury’s lead.

Sheriff’s Office Addresses Public Concerns

In response to public concern, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement via Facebook on May 23, addressing rumors of potential unrest:

“We are aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding potential rioting in Waynesboro tonight following the grand jury’s decision…While we recognize that this outcome may be upsetting or unpopular to some, we strongly urge everyone to refrain from actions that could further harm our community.”

Conflicting Accounts and Previous Allegations

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Cobb claimed the shooting was accidental. She told deputies she was performing a routine nightly check of her firearm when it discharged, striking Osborne. The couple had reportedly been out drinking earlier that evening and returned home arguing.

However, WJBF reported that Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams disputed Cobb’s account, stating,

“It’s crucial to note that the investigation has not been classified as accidental.”

He also emphasized there was no evidence supporting the claim that the firearm was being cleaned.

According to WRDW, Cobb told authorities Osborne returned to the home after being asked to leave. She alleged he pulled a knife on her and provided investigators with its location, which they confirmed. Cobb’s defense cited Ring camera footage showing the couple arguing, her telling him to leave, and Osborne leaving before returning and breaking into the bathroom where Cobb had hidden. Prosecutors revealed that she then fired one round, hitting him in the chest.

Cobb called 911 herself and was reportedly applying pressure to the wound when first responders arrived. Osborne was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Community Reaction & Social Media Scrutiny

The case of this interracial couple sparked heavy commentary online. Following the shooting, social media users unearthed tweets from Osborne’s old Twitter account that included disparaging remarks about Black women. The posts drew comparisons to the death of Christian “Toby” Obumseli, another Black man killed by a white partner after making similar online statements.

One resurfaced tweet from Osborne stated,

“I’d rather sleep with a dog than a Black woman.”

This and other remarks expressing a preference for white women over Black women sparked a wave of reactions online. Users on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok shared their thoughts, with some expressing a lack of sympathy due to Osborne’s past comments.

For instance, The Root reports that a user on X posted:

“Let this Telvin Osborne killing be a lesson to all the self-hating men and women of the Black community.”

Another user commented:

“Telbo Rackins was murdered by his white girlfriend. I’m not saying he deserved it. However, given his dating history and alleged social media post, there is reason to believe he was a coon swirler.”

These sentiments reflect a broader conversation about internalized racism and the complexities of interracial relationships, especially when compounded by tragic outcomes.

As Cobb faces no charges, thoughts remain with the family of Telvin Osborne as they navigate this difficult time.