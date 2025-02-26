Interracial Incident: Georgia White Woman Charged With Manslaughter After ‘Accidentally’ Shooting Black Baby Daddy, Telvin Osborne

Interracial relationships between Black men and white women will always come with some level of controversy. Yes, it’s 2025 and people are free to love whoever they want with little societal pushback, but when things go left, questions will be asked, side-eyes will be given, and “see, we told you ‘bout messing with those girls” will be quipped. That’s just the way it is.

According to reporting by WFXG, a white Georgia woman named Hannah Cobb has been arrested and charged with felony involuntary manslaughter after “accidentally” shooting and killing the father of her children, a Black man named Telvin Osborne. Let Cobb tell it, she and Osborne had been out drinking and got into a fight when they returned home. She tells police that she was doing a routine check of her firearm “as they do every night” when a round discharged and struck Osborne in the chest. He would be pronounced dead at the hospital.

However, according to WJBF reports, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is going out of his way to make very clear that they do not believe this fatal shooting was an accident.

“It’s crucial to note that the investigation has not been classified has not, has not been classified as accidental, and the investigation remains ongoing,” said Williams.

Sheriff Williams also refuted Cobb’s claim of “checking the gun.”

“It is important for us to clarify that at no point during the investigation was there any information about a person cleaning a weapon,” said Williams.

Somethin’ in the water ain’t clean.

NewsOne reports that in light of his untimely demise, social media users have found Osborne’s Twitter account (we’re never, ever calling it “X”) and, wellllll…it’s clear he had a disdain for Black women. The case is now drawing comparisons to the shooting death of Christian “Toby” Obusemeli, who was killed by his white partner and wrote alarming derogatory tweets about women of his own race.

One might argue that it is in poor taste to ridicule this brotha for his romantic decisions in light of his death, but the internet never forgets. Ever.

EVER. EVER.

Thoughts and prayers to Telvin Osborne’s family. May his soul rest in peace. We will continue to update this story as more details are released to the public.