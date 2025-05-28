Civil Rights & Social Justice

Kilyn Lewis files lawsuit against city of Aurora, CO, over shooting

Cops Kill People: Kilyn Lewis’ Family Still Demanding Justice

Published on May 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Judges wooden hammer on United States of American Flag. -
Source: Pakin Songmor

Kilyn Lewis was unarmed and presented no threat to police officers, just like George Floyd, Sonya Massey, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, and thousands of other Black men and women who died from a “blue lives” bullet. The first anniversary of his death just passed on May 23, 2025, and his family is no closer to justice today than they were then.

According to the Denver Gazette, Kilyn’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both SWAT Officer Michael Dieck and the City of Aurora. The suit alleges that Dieck was “willful and wanton” with his use of force, which they describe further as “unreasonable.”

Following the fatal shooting in 2024, the Aurora Police Department investigated the incident and determined that Dieck had not violated any department protocols. No shock there.

The family’s lawsuit also accuses Dieck and the officers on the scene of giving “conflicting commands.”

“Kilyn attempted to comply with the conflicting verbal commands being shouted at him,” according to the lawsuit. “Hearing those conflicting verbal commands, Kilyn turned towards Defendant Dieck and raised his hands while squatting to get on the ground as ordered. Immediately after Kilyn raised his hands and began to bend his knees, Defendant Dieck fired one shot directly at Kilyn, aimed at center mass.” 


According to 9 News, Kiawa Lewis, Kilyn’s brother, the family is still struggling with their grief and hasn’t gotten any substantive communication from APD:

No,” he said. “No apologies, no anything.”

Family and community advocates have shown up at City Council meetings for months, calling for answers from police and the city. They’re not giving up.

“Justice is going to be met. Like justice will be there, and it created a comfort level like no other,” Lewis said. 

The Lewis family deserves justice, and Kilyn deserves to rest peacefully.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News
Cardi B And Offset Celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 At E11EVEN Miami

Offset Reveals The Closing Track On His Upcoming Album Is About Cardi B Divorce: ‘It’s Time To Move On–It’s Over And Done With’

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Los Angeles Premiere Of Disney's "Mufasa: The Lion King"

Tina Knowles Flooded With Beyoncé Comparisons After Posting Throwback Video—’No They Did Not Get The Dancing Skills From Me’

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

Collier protest mlc 0288.jpg

Rep. Nicole Collier: VP Kamala Harris Calls To Support During Texas Politician’s Second Night Sleeping On House Floor

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 26, 2025

Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close