Cops Kill People: Kilyn Lewis’ Family Still Demanding Justice

Kilyn Lewis was unarmed and presented no threat to police officers, just like George Floyd, Sonya Massey, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, and thousands of other Black men and women who died from a “blue lives” bullet. The first anniversary of his death just passed on May 23, 2025, and his family is no closer to justice today than they were then.

According to the Denver Gazette, Kilyn’s family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against both SWAT Officer Michael Dieck and the City of Aurora. The suit alleges that Dieck was “willful and wanton” with his use of force, which they describe further as “unreasonable.”

Following the fatal shooting in 2024, the Aurora Police Department investigated the incident and determined that Dieck had not violated any department protocols. No shock there.

The family’s lawsuit also accuses Dieck and the officers on the scene of giving “conflicting commands.”

“Kilyn attempted to comply with the conflicting verbal commands being shouted at him,” according to the lawsuit. “Hearing those conflicting verbal commands, Kilyn turned towards Defendant Dieck and raised his hands while squatting to get on the ground as ordered. Immediately after Kilyn raised his hands and began to bend his knees, Defendant Dieck fired one shot directly at Kilyn, aimed at center mass.”



According to 9 News, Kiawa Lewis, Kilyn’s brother, the family is still struggling with their grief and hasn’t gotten any substantive communication from APD:

No,” he said. “No apologies, no anything.” Family and community advocates have shown up at City Council meetings for months, calling for answers from police and the city. They’re not giving up. “Justice is going to be met. Like justice will be there, and it created a comfort level like no other,” Lewis said.

The Lewis family deserves justice, and Kilyn deserves to rest peacefully.