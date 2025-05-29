Offset Reportedly Requests Spousal Support From Cardi B
Offset Reportedly Requests Belcalis Bucks Via Spousal Support, Bardi Gang Garrulously Begins ‘Brokey’ Banter
As Cardi B and Offset’s divorce continues, a report has surfaced that the ex-Migos member is requesting bucks from Belcalis in the form of spousal support. As you can imagine, Cardi’s fierce Bardi Gang is now gathering him with “brokey” banter.
In newly filed court documents obtained by TMZ, Offset amended his divorce response, asking a judge to grant him financial support from Cardi. He reportedly didn’t name a specific amount for his request.
TMZ adds that despite their turbulent (and toxic) relationship, Offset is still seeking joint custody of their kids; Kulture Kiari Cephus, 6, son, Wave Set Cephus, 3, and their newborn daughter, whose name has not been confirmed. In his divorce filing, Offset said he believes Cardi’s residence should remain the primary home for the kids.
This is the first real movement in the case in months since Cardi officially filed for divorce in August 2024. Since then, they’ve had a series of messy public back-and-forth including one where Cardi blasted “suicidal” Offset for alleged stalking, harassment and death threats, before claiming the messy Migo sent revenge porn to her new man. That new man is presumed to NFL baller, Steffon Diggs.
In March, she updated fans on Instagram Live, claiming that her ex is a “hating a** n***a” who “ruined” her Valentine’s Day and torments her “every time that [she] finds peace.” In a rant, the Grammy winner claimed her estranged ex put her through more than just bitter baby daddy drama.
“Mind you, he sent text messages to a guy I was dealing with of videos of me and him having sex. That’s the kind of s**t that I was dealing with for the past two months,” said Cardi.
“This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life…He’s mad!” she added.
What do YOU think about Offset allegedly requesting spousal support?
Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer
-
Short Hair Don't Care: Gabrielle Union Chops Off Her Follicles & Strips Down In Latest Photos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 108
-
This The New PBS?! Viral Kids Cartoon Teaches Slavery As 'No Big Deal', Company's Co-Founder Wants To Indoctrinate Children With Right-Wing Ideology
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 109
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 110
-
Cardi Seemingly Responds To Rumors She's Pregnant Again With Cryptic Tweet After Slamming Suspicious Fans On IG Live
-
Hoax? Police Corruption? Or A Scheme That Todd Set Up? Netflix’s ‘The Truth About Jussie Smollett?’ Sends Social Media Spiraling Into A FRENZY
-
Footage Of T-Hood Assaulting Girlfriend Kelsie Frost Released, Rapper's Family Speaks Out—'Show The Date & Time On These Videos!'