Cardi B & Offset Argue Again On X, Migo Calls Her "Miserable"
Cardi & Offset Have (Another) Toxic TussleFuffle, Migo Messily Makes ‘Miserable’ Accusations, Belcalis Blasts Him Over Unsigned Divorce Papers
It was all good just a few days ago…
Despite recently partying in close proximity at Offset’s birthday party, Cardi B and her estranged husband have publicly eviscerated each other, AGAIN.
On Wednesday, Cardi called out the rapper for being “baby mama acting a*** b*** ” after Offset denied stalking her by posting proof that they were together in the wee hours of the morning.
Cardi & Offset’s Feud Kicked Off After Offset Responded “Groupie” & “Stalking” Allegations
The separated spouses’ latest toxic tusslefuffle began after Offset responded to Cardi fans calling him a “groupie,” with some alleging that he was desperately stalking Cardi, especially amid a recent text message leak where he begged her for sex.
Offset then posted (and deleted) a picture of Cardi timestamped at 2:06 a.m.
That caused Cardi to swiftly respond via Twitter Spaces, where she blasted her ex and her BardiGang fans over the situation. According to Cardi, she was only hanging out with Offset to piss off one of her new suitors during her “hoe era.”
“It’s always the fans making the block hot, it’s always the Bardi Gang making the block hot! Just dumb–dumb a** fan base.”
“This b**** a** n*** pissed me the f** off. N***sa be fanned the f**** out.. Why you taking pictures of me for? S*** piss me the f**** off. Can’t even be friendly with a n***, can’t even be cordial with a a n****. I don’t give a fuck if you get mad because y’all always doing some dumb a*** s***. It was a drunk night trying to get another n*** tight.”
Offset clapped back and urged Cardi to focus on music instead of “hoeing”…
“Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe. It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on d*** and tryna make me look bad focus bra this shit is whack from us both honestly,” he continued. “Drop the album and go up.”
and Cardi responded by urging him to sign their divorce papers.
“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d***??” wrote Cardi. “You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*** off and sign the papers TODAY.”
Hit the flip for more of this messiness.
Offset went on to call Cardi “single and miserable,” and Cardi denied the claims, instead saying that her estranged husband was just bothered that people still wanted to date her despite her having three children and being in her thirties. She also alleged that Offset has reached out to men via DMs to talk trash about her.
“You thought nikkas wasn’t going to be on me cause in your words I got 3 kids in my thirties,” wrote Cardi “I’m miserable I don’t bother none of the hoes you fck but every guy I talk to you dming and talkin s** about me like let’s not !”
Offset then responded and said that he wouldn’t sign off on the divorce until she “splits the custody” of their three kids: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn daughter, 3 months.
“When u split the custody I will u ain’t worried bout music u worried about d*** everybody can see it all u talk about us d*** and in clubs burnt no music no nothing just drama,” wrote Offset.
In a Twitter Spaces, an irate Cardi ranted about Offset on X Spaces and said she gave him “out of spite time” because one of her new men made her mad. She also wished death upon him in the audio that TheJasmineBRAND says was recorded shortly after Offset’s birthday party.
“This is why when your n*** get you mad, don’t entertain somebody else from the past, because they can’t f****g wait. F****g piss me off, this is what this n**** want, this n**** want me to crash out to make people feel like I’m on him like that!” said Cardi.
“F*** you b*** I will really violate and crash out for real. F****g hate you, I wish you’d die—that’s how much I hate you, b***!”
Mind you, this all comes after she excitedly said that she and Offset are in a better place as co-parents.
“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy,” she said in the live X Spaces according to theJasmineBRAND. “We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting.”
So much for that…
What do YOU think about Cardi and Offset’s latest beef?
