Cardi & Offset Have (Another) Toxic TussleFuffle, Migo Messily Makes ‘Miserable’ Accusations, Belcalis Blasts Him Over Unsigned Divorce Papers

It was all good just a few days ago…

Despite recently partying in close proximity at Offset’s birthday party, Cardi B and her estranged husband have publicly eviscerated each other, AGAIN.

On Wednesday, Cardi called out the rapper for being “baby mama acting a*** b*** ” after Offset denied stalking her by posting proof that they were together in the wee hours of the morning.

Cardi & Offset’s Feud Kicked Off After Offset Responded “Groupie” & “Stalking” Allegations

The separated spouses’ latest toxic tusslefuffle began after Offset responded to Cardi fans calling him a “groupie,” with some alleging that he was desperately stalking Cardi, especially amid a recent text message leak where he begged her for sex.

Offset then posted (and deleted) a picture of Cardi timestamped at 2:06 a.m.

That caused Cardi to swiftly respond via Twitter Spaces, where she blasted her ex and her BardiGang fans over the situation. According to Cardi, she was only hanging out with Offset to piss off one of her new suitors during her “hoe era.”

“It’s always the fans making the block hot, it’s always the Bardi Gang making the block hot! Just dumb–dumb a** fan base.” “This b**** a** n*** pissed me the f** off. N***sa be fanned the f**** out.. Why you taking pictures of me for? S*** piss me the f**** off. Can’t even be friendly with a n***, can’t even be cordial with a a n****. I don’t give a fuck if you get mad because y’all always doing some dumb a*** s***. It was a drunk night trying to get another n*** tight.”

Offset clapped back and urged Cardi to focus on music instead of “hoeing”…

“Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe. It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on d*** and tryna make me look bad focus bra this shit is whack from us both honestly,” he continued. “Drop the album and go up.”

and Cardi responded by urging him to sign their divorce papers.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d***??” wrote Cardi. “You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*** off and sign the papers TODAY.”

