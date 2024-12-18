For Discussion

Cardi B & Offset Argue Again On X, Migo Calls Her "Miserable"

Cardi & Offset Have (Another) Toxic TussleFuffle, Migo Messily Makes ‘Miserable’ Accusations, Belcalis Blasts Him Over Unsigned Divorce Papers

Published on December 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 2

It was all good just a few days ago…

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Despite recently partying in close proximity at Offset’s birthday party, Cardi B and her estranged husband have publicly eviscerated each other, AGAIN.

On Wednesday, Cardi called out the rapper for being “baby mama acting a*** b*** ” after Offset denied stalking her by posting proof that they were together in the wee hours of the morning.

Cardi & Offset’s Feud Kicked Off After Offset Responded “Groupie” & “Stalking” Allegations

The separated spouses’ latest toxic tusslefuffle began after Offset responded to Cardi fans calling him a “groupie,” with some alleging that he was desperately stalking Cardi, especially amid a recent text message leak where he begged her for sex.

Offset then posted (and deleted) a picture of Cardi timestamped at 2:06 a.m.

That caused Cardi to swiftly respond via Twitter Spaces, where she blasted her ex and her BardiGang fans over the situation. According to Cardi, she was only hanging out with Offset to piss off one of her new suitors during her “hoe era.”

“It’s always the fans making the block hot, it’s always the Bardi Gang making the block hot! Just dumb–dumb a** fan base.”

“This b**** a** n*** pissed me the f** off. N***sa be fanned the f**** out.. Why you taking pictures of me for? S*** piss me the f**** off. Can’t even be friendly with a n***, can’t even be cordial with a a n****. I don’t give a fuck if you get mad because y’all always doing some dumb a*** s***. It was a drunk night trying to get another n*** tight.”

Offset clapped back and urged Cardi to focus on music instead of “hoeing”…

“Nobody win when the fam fight stop capping to these ppl to make yourself look like the hoe. It ain’t the look u a fire [woman] good music but you focus on d*** and tryna make me look bad focus bra this shit is whack from us both honestly,” he continued. “Drop the album and go up.”

and Cardi responded by urging him to sign their divorce papers.

“So dating because I’m single means I’m just worried about d***??” wrote Cardi. “You sound like a dummy.. trying to be fake nice after you did what you wanted from the beginning trying to push a narrative to these people. Congratulations!! F*** off and sign the papers TODAY.”

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Hit the flip for more of this messiness.

SEE ALSO

Offset went on to call Cardi “single and miserable,” and Cardi denied the claims, instead saying that her estranged husband was just bothered that people still wanted to date her despite her having three children and being in her thirties. She also alleged that Offset has reached out to men via DMs to talk trash about her.

“You thought nikkas wasn’t going to be on me cause in your words I got 3 kids in my thirties,” wrote Cardi “I’m miserable I don’t bother none of the hoes you fck but every guy I talk to you dming and talkin s** about me like let’s not !”

Offset then responded and said that he wouldn’t sign off on the divorce until she “splits the custody” of their three kids: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and their newborn daughter, 3 months.

“When u split the custody I will u ain’t worried bout music u worried about d*** everybody can see it all u talk about us d*** and in clubs burnt no music no nothing just drama,” wrote Offset.

 

In a Twitter Spaces, an irate Cardi ranted about Offset on X Spaces and said she gave him “out of spite time” because one of her new men made her mad. She also wished death upon him in the audio that TheJasmineBRAND says was recorded shortly after Offset’s birthday party.

“This is why when your n*** get you mad, don’t entertain somebody else from the past, because they can’t f****g wait. F****g piss me off, this is what this n**** want, this n**** want me to crash out to make people feel like I’m on him like that!” said Cardi.

“F*** you b*** I will really violate and crash out for real. F****g hate you, I wish you’d die—that’s how much I hate you, b***!”

Mind you, this all comes after she excitedly said that she and Offset are in a better place as co-parents.

“We’ve been peaceful for over a week, so we like the energy,” she said in the live X Spaces according to theJasmineBRAND. “We ain’t beefin’. We ain’t really speaking. So I think we’re getting to a point that is, we’re really healthy co-parenting.”

So much for that…

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

What do YOU think about Cardi and Offset’s latest beef?

SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
12

Related Tags

Cardi Cardi B Cardi offset Offset
More from Bossip

You May Also Like

Alexander McQueen : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024

These Milk Chocolatey Pics Of Tiwa Savage Have Us Shouting "40 Where?!"

Global Grind
Cardi B greets fans in West Babylon, New York

Cardi B Makes Guinness Book Of World Records With New Album

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Serena Williams & Sha’Carri Richardson Lead New NikeSKIMS Campaign

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Dark Skinned Male Fitness

10 Things You Need To Know When Dating A Jamaican Man

MadameNoire
Latest News
Kayla Nicole x Chris Brown

Boots In The Air! Kayla Nicole Understood The ASSignment During Chris Brown Lap Dance Full Of Breezy Bowl Bodyrolling Debauchery

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots - NFL 2025

Is He The Drama? Stefon Diggs Facing Paternity Suit From InstaModel Accusing Him Of Fathering Her 5-Month-Old

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Captiol Hill Covrage

Department Of Education Cancels $350M In HBCU Grants

Jalen Green and Draya Michele attend Audemars Piguet Hosts A Special Evening With Vogue To Celebrate 150th Anniversary

Back Boo’d Up! Draya Michele & Jalen Green Reunite After 2 A.M. Toxic Tussle Caught On Camera At NYFW

Boy walking to school

10-Year-Old New Orleans Boy Escapes Armed Kidnappers Who Forced Him To Strip Inside Abandoned House

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close