Next Target: Dr. Jamal Bryant Calls For Limited Boycott Of Dollar General Over Alleged ‘Predatory Practices’

Source: Scott Olson

Dr. Jamal Bryant is taking the momentum he gained from organizing a successful boycott of Target and directing it at Dollar General, which Bryant accused of engaging in “predatory practices in rural communities” during a recent interview on CNN.

“They are a contributor to food deserts, not just an absence of food, but absence of fairness, and so we wanted to hold them accountable,” Bryant told CNN of the well-known grocery chain.

Bryant, the lead pastor of Atlanta’s New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, accused Dollar General of keeping its Black workforce in low-level positions and neglecting to partner with Black vendors.

“The reality is that only 2% of Dollar General’s leadership is African American, an overwhelming majority (of the workforce) is just part-time with no opportunity for advancement,” he explained. “Furthermore, they’ve done no partnership with Black farmers, very limited window of partnership with Black vendors, and so we want their actions to speak louder than their words.” “We’re hoping that through this campaign they will reevaluate, to not just take a place in the community but to actually be partners in the community,” Bryant concluded.

It’s worth noting that Bryant isn’t promoting the same kind of call to action that he organized against Target, where executives are finally admitting their decision to ditch DEI initiatives has resulted in the retail chain’s sales, foot traffic and market value plummeting faster than the approval ratings of the president whose MAGA-fied marching orders the company appeared to following in the first place. Instead, Bryant wants the public to speak out against Dollar General on social media, call and email the company, and voice opposition to its policies and practices, and limit physical protests to “its urban locations, in deference to Dollar General’s vital place in many small towns,” as 11 Alive reported.

Still, Dollar General reps released the following statement, per 11 Alive:

“Our mission is not ‘Serving Some Others’ – it is simply ‘Serving Others.’ We are proud to serve millions of Americans from all backgrounds and walks of life in our 20,500+ stores, offering everyday necessities at affordable prices, often in areas that other retailers have chosen not to serve. Likewise, we are proud to offer our employees respect and opportunity in a work environment built on the dignity and differences of each unique individual. We continuously evolve our programs in support of the long-term interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Hmmm.

Well, Dollar General better stay true to its word, because Pastor Bryant has a track record for putting major corporations with questionable business practices on FAFO Road real quick!