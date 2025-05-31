Entertainment

Baddest Flight Attendants In The Game

Baddie Air: A Gallery Of Frequently Flyyy Girlies Who Slay High In The Friendly Skies

Published on May 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 30

Baeviation Baddies

Flight Attendant Day 2025

Source: IG: @itgirl_ariel

It’s International Flight Attendant Day so you know we had to celebrate the frequently FINE flight attendants who command the cabin, soothe anxieties, and slang snacks while keeping us safe at 30,000 feet in the friendly skies.

With nearly three million airline travelers per day, the demand for quality flight attendants continues to climb with tens of thousands of new applicants flooding major airline sites to apply.

According to financial services provider Remitly, “flight attendant” topped the list of dream jobs in the U.S. based on its analysis of Google search trends.

Recently, Delta announced that it was opening flight attendant applications for the first time in a year and received three times as many applicants as last year on the first day, per Inc.

The trendy airline had 60,000 flight attendant applications during the first week, compared to 28,000 during the first week a year ago.

“We had very strong numbers relative to the number of open positions,” said Delta spokesman Anthony Black, per Inc.

“It gives us the opportunity to really pick and choose, finding the people who are the best fit for the job and the culture of the company.”

Interestingly, it’s statistically harder to become a Delta flight attendant than get into Harvard as a freshman based on data examined by Inc.

According to the business-focused outlet, 270,000 people applied for 1,700 jobs at Delta back in 2017 which works out to a 0.62% success rate compared to the Harvard admissions rate for undergraduates which is now around 3.6%.

To narrow down the massive field of candidates, Delta reportedly has very specific rules and guidelines for interviewees including no visible tattoos, “clean, neat, and trimmed” fingernails, hair that’s a “natural-looking hue,” proper undergarments (because, of course,) and more.

How do you feel about Delta’s reported guidelines for interviewees? Which airline has the finest flight attendants? Tell us down below and enjoy the baddest flight attendants in the game on the flip.

SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
SEE ALSO
PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
123456789101112131415161718192021222324252627282930

Related Tags

Flight Attendants Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners at OkayPlayer

More from Bossip
Latest News

Seen On The #RHOA Scene: Haute Housewives Porsha Williams, Angela Oakley & Phaedra Parks Support Drew Sidora’s ‘Run’ ATL Premiere

2025 US Open - Day 4

Racket Talk: Taylor Townsend Whoops The White Tears Out Of Salty Sore Loser Jelena Ostapenko Who Said TT ‘Has No Education’

Allan Mueses Mugshot
2 Items

Former #LHHMIA Star Allan Mueses Arrested & Charged With 4 Counts Of Sexual Assault

Megan Thee Stallion x Klay Thompson playing baseball

Boo’d Up & Batter Up! Megan Thee Stallion Is Klay Thompson’s Gorgeous Good Luck Charm At Inaugural Sandlot Classic Baseball Game

2 Items

Lil Yachty Apologizes After Stephen Jackson Wanted All The Smoke Over George Floyd Punchline, Floyd’s Brother Demands Lyric Changed

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, President of Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design

eHBCU Is In Session: HBCU President Dr. D’Wayne Edwards Is Digitally Redefining Black Excellence In Education [Exclusive]

Bossip

Quick Links

Legal

Close