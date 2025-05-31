Baddie Air: A Gallery Of Frequently Flyyy Girlies Who Slay High In The Friendly Skies

Baeviation Baddies

It’s International Flight Attendant Day so you know we had to celebrate the frequently FINE flight attendants who command the cabin, soothe anxieties, and slang snacks while keeping us safe at 30,000 feet in the friendly skies.

With nearly three million airline travelers per day, the demand for quality flight attendants continues to climb with tens of thousands of new applicants flooding major airline sites to apply.

According to financial services provider Remitly, “flight attendant” topped the list of dream jobs in the U.S. based on its analysis of Google search trends.

Recently, Delta announced that it was opening flight attendant applications for the first time in a year and received three times as many applicants as last year on the first day, per Inc.

The trendy airline had 60,000 flight attendant applications during the first week, compared to 28,000 during the first week a year ago.

“We had very strong numbers relative to the number of open positions,” said Delta spokesman Anthony Black, per Inc. “It gives us the opportunity to really pick and choose, finding the people who are the best fit for the job and the culture of the company.”

Interestingly, it’s statistically harder to become a Delta flight attendant than get into Harvard as a freshman based on data examined by Inc.

According to the business-focused outlet, 270,000 people applied for 1,700 jobs at Delta back in 2017 which works out to a 0.62% success rate compared to the Harvard admissions rate for undergraduates which is now around 3.6%.

To narrow down the massive field of candidates, Delta reportedly has very specific rules and guidelines for interviewees including no visible tattoos, “clean, neat, and trimmed” fingernails, hair that’s a “natural-looking hue,” proper undergarments (because, of course,) and more.

How do you feel about Delta’s reported guidelines for interviewees? Which airline has the finest flight attendants? Tell us down below and enjoy the baddest flight attendants in the game on the flip.