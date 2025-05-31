‘We’re All Going To Die’: Sen. Joni Ernst Says The Quiet Part Out Loud About Federal Medicaid Cuts At Iowa Town Hall

Tell us how you really feel! Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) faces criticism for dismissing voter concerns about ending lives with federal benefit cuts by saying, “Well, we’re all going to die.”

Source: Tom Williams

According to The Hill, Ernst spoke at a town hall in Butler, Iowa, on Friday, May 30, about the House-passed budget reconciliation bill. She defended the bill’s sweeping changes to Medicaid and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which provide life-saving support to millions of people. The legislation proposes restrictions that would prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving federal assistance.

During her explanation, a constituent shouted that people would die as a result of the proposed cuts, which will fund more tax cuts for the wealthy. Ernst replied:

“Well, we’re all going to die.”

The Hill reports that the comment produced a raucous jeer from the crowd.

Video clips of the exchange quickly spread online, sparking public reaction and media attention. The moment has since gone viral, raising concerns about the real priorities and intentions behind decimating these federal programs.

“For heaven’s sakes, folks”

Tensions in the room rose as Ernst pushed to continue her remarks. According to The Hill, she said, “For heaven’s sakes. For heaven’s sakes, folks.”

She attempted to redirect attention to the intent of the reforms, stating:

“What you don’t want to do is listen to me when I say that we are going to focus on those that are most vulnerable.”

Ernst continues to address the crowd commentary.

“If you don’t want to listen, that’s fine. But what I’m doing is going through and telling you that those [who] are not eligible, those that are working and have opportunity for benefits elsewhere, then they should receive those benefits elsewhere and leave those dollars for those that are eligible for Medicaid.”

She clarified that Medicaid would remain a priority for Iowa.

“Medicaid is extremely important here in the state of Iowa,” she said.

Ernst concluded that portion of her remarks with: “Those that meet the eligibility requirements for Medicaid, we will protect. We will protect them.”

Overpayments and eligibility concerns

In addition to Medicaid, Ernst addressed errors within the SNAP program. According to The Hill, she stated, “SNAP overpayments that the states have been making will need to stop.”

She also referenced undocumented immigrants receiving Medicaid, stating,

“When you are arguing about illegals that are receiving Medicaid benefits, 1.4 million—they’re not eligible, so they will be coming off.”

The Hill reports that Ernst delivered the statement while being shouted over by attendees who voiced strong objections.

According to CNN, the Congressional Budget Office never estimated the “1.4 million” statistic. That talking point ignored the estimated 7.6 million citizens who will also lose insurance and millions more likely to lose access to hospitals and clinics that will go out of business without Medicaid.

Ernst’s office responds, Moment Goes National

After the event, Ernst’s office issued a statement to The Hill, defending her remarks:

“While Democrats fearmonger against strengthening the integrity of Medicaid, Senator Ernst is focused on improving the lives of all Iowans. There’s only two certainties in life: death and taxes, and she’s working to ease the burden of both by fighting to keep more of Iowans’ hard-earned tax dollars in their own pockets and ensuring their benefits are protected from waste, fraud, and abuse.”

She later doubled down in a follow-up video on her Instagram Stories. Ernst sarcastically joked about the tooth fairy and saving constituents from the inevitability of death and taxes. Meanwhile, 20% of Americans (including 20% of Iowans) who rely on Medicaid would face more of both under this proposed bill.

Ernst’s “we’re all going to die” comment has been shared widely across social media platforms. The viral nature of the clip has brought national focus to the town hall, the proposed legislation, and the implications for Medicaid and SNAP recipients.

As of now, the reconciliation bill has passed in the House. It has not yet been taken up in the Senate.